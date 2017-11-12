MeAt14 Is Reminding People That 14-Year-Olds Are Children & Unable To Consent For A Very Important Reason

Being a teenager is not any easy time, but that's a well-known fact. You might feel like you're all grown up, but those awkward, cringe-worthy teen years are still very much a part of your childhood. That's why it's so incredibly important, yet rattling, that amid allegations that Roy Moore, a GOP candidate for an Alabama Senate seat, had allegedly pursued a girl when she was just 14 years ago when he was 32, people are pointing out the vulnerability and innocence of teenagers. Over the weekend, the hashtag #MeAt14 started a movement on Twitter to remind people that 14-year-olds are children who are unable to consent.

Although Moore has not yet returned Romper's request for comment, the Republican politician did address the allegations that he had reportedly pursued a romantic relationship with a 14-year-old girl on Saturday during a speech, according to NPR:

They are completely false and untrue about something that happened nearly 40 years ago.

During his speech, Moore called the claims "very hurtful" to him, "personally." Although Moore has flat out denied the allegations, first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, Twitter users are fighting back and bringing attention to just how wrong any adult dating any teenager actually is.

Lizz Winstead, writer and co-creator of The Daily Show, according to Scary Mommy, started the #MeAt14 on Twitter, for everyone to share their own story of vulnerability and immaturity. And most importantly, point out just how inappropriate pursuing a relationship a teenager as an adult truly is. Their stories are harrowing, poignant, and definitely worth reading.

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017

#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent.



Please share your #MeAt14. pic.twitter.com/ccPyVHgcVS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017

#MeAt14 - the summer before high school, supernerd, choir girl, soon-to-be flag girl. had my share of dirtbag crushes, but they were all the same age as me. older dirtbags didn't pursue me until I was at least 15. #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/Ag8zoVBtwL — just lydia. f 50-letter names, fix the nazi thing (@lydiaelise) November 12, 2017

This is me at 14. I wasn’t dating a 32 year old male. I was riding horses, playing basketball, and trying to survive freshman year of high school. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/ftnHi9bIGQ — Sandra Londino (@SandraLondino) November 12, 2017

I remember who I was 14 years old. I was a member of the debate team, I dyed my hair an awful red color, and I could not have consented to a relationship with an older man.

#MeAt14 has the power to do exactly what #MeToo did. In mid-October, people were prompted to share their stories of sexual assault and sexual harassment using the #MeToo hashtag amidst allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. What resulted from #MeToo was a collective awareness to the fact that sexual assault is too prominent in our society and almost everyone has a heartbreaking story. Most importantly, it held and continue to holds men accountable, letting them see just how much of an impact their actions could have.

And #MeAt14 could easily bring light to the same issue — consent — and just how harmful (and illegal) engaging in a relationship with a teenager actually is.

This was me at 14, I had no fashion sense in anyway and had a crush on a guy who I later learned was gay. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/LighhWRXxX — Liz (@Ellie_MayT) November 12, 2017

This is me at 14. I wasn’t dating a 32 year old man. I was in marching band and spent a lot of time with family (as seen here). #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/Q047BDjwb4 — Aubrey 🐍 (@AubreyWatts) November 12, 2017

#MeAt14 Here's a diary entry about the time I started crying at a dance because I was scared of dancing with boys.



Not old enough to consent to a romantic relationship with an adult man! pic.twitter.com/1m2SF7wzo6 — SharAAAUUGH! (@sharahmeservy) November 11, 2017

I won't let my 17 YEAR OLD son date a 14 year old. I talked to her mother, shes grounded. As she should be #MeAt14 — Julie Kelly (@juliekelly605) November 11, 2017

Obviously not ready to “date” a 32 year old man. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/ObDciVOzHB — Amanda M. (@amander5492) November 11, 2017

The legal age of consent is different for each state in the United States, but 18 is the standard age of consent. All 50 states recognize 16 as the minimum age for legal consent, according to The Daily Dot, with more than half approving 16 as the legal age. But the age of consent is put in place by these states for a reason — a teenager, with their still-developing brain, will continue to learn from their (many) mistakes made in their lives and can not consensually agree to enter in a relationship with an older person. Science has found that the adolescent brain continues to mature into a person's 20s. Therefore, how can an adult expect a teenager to give her (or his) willing approval to be in that kind of relationship? They can't and shouldn't be put in that predicament.

Beyond the allegations made towards Moore — which if proven true, many Republicans have reportedly said he should step down — people sharing their #MeAt14 stories is so important. By putting a face to their 14-year-old selves, these women on Twitter are bringing attention to an issue that isn't talked about enough — but, sadly, at this point in time, needs to be.