Glossier has long reigned as a power player in the no-makeup makeup market, producing barely there Skin Tints and subtle Boy Brow pomades. But with the launch of Glossier's Play, the brand's newest cosmetics line is all about creating going-out looks that are glittery and wild in the best way. If Glossier is a low-key natural beauty, then Glossier Play is her bold, colorful sister.

After a few days of teaser posts that sent the beauty community into a tizzy, Glossier finally announced the official launch of new brand Glossier Play earlier today. "Today I’m thrilled to introduce @GlossierPlay, a new approach to makeup that’s inspired by sound, motion, and fun," wrote Emily Weiss, Glossier's founder and CEO, on an Instagram Post. "There will be more—more colors, more textures, more ways to dial up your look." This offshoot of the core Glossier brand invites customers to experiment with a variety of bold looks and finishes.

Because the brand just launched, there aren't any reviews or swatches to go by yet, just the series of artsy, trippy product pics all over Insta and the brand's new website. But going by the product descriptions alone, this new line of cosmetics will probably find its way into many, many makeup bags in no time.

The initial line of products for Glossier Play include Colorslide technogel eye pencil, Vinylic Lip high shine lacquer, Glitter Gelée multigrade paillettes, and the Niteshine highlighter concentrate. Available in 14 shades, the Colorslide technogel eye pencil ($15) can be used for both precise lines and blended-out smoky eye effects. Plus, with offbeat colors such as mustard yellow, wine red, and eggshell blue, these aren't the same shades you can get everywhere. Next, the Vinylic Lip ($16) offers a glossy shine in six different shades, whereas the Glitter Gelée ($14) is a sparkly glitter gel very reminiscent of the body glitter trend from the '90s. Billed as a highlighter with depth, the Niteshine ($20) offers a concentrated glow in four shades. One of each product, as well as an application tool and an eye pencil sharpener, is available in a set for $60.

The Glossier Play starter pack. $60 Glossier This set contains one Vinylic Lip, one Glitter Gelée, one Niteshine, and one Colorslide, as well as The Detailer and Blade, for $15 less than buying all the products individually.

As you might imagine, the new brand's launch has already created a stir in the makeup community. Many tweets praised the long-awaited launch of Glossier Play.

But not everyone was quite as thrilled. In true internet fashion, many Twitter users mocked the blurry photography used on the brand's website and other marketing materials.

Because it's a new launch, the beauty community's official take on Glossier Play remains to be seen. But Glossier Play is only the first of many offshoots for the brand, according to the Wall Street Journal. It looks like Emily Weiss is poised to take her ultimate beauty brand into all sorts of new directions, and the rest of the beauty community can only wait. Until then, there's plenty of time to watch swatch videos for the Glitter Gelées and try to justify the expense of a mustard-yellow eye pencil. It looks like there's more in store for Glossier, Glossier Play, and whatever brands are yet to arrive.