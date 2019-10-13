Getting the perfect family photo (especially when there are young kids involved) can take a lot of practice. It's impossible to get all of the kids smiling at the same time, let alone standing in the same place, right? And someone who knows this all too well is actor Megan Fox, whose rare family photo with her sons touched on this exact issue. Yep, Fox struggles with getting the perfect family photo, too.

Fox took to Instagram over the weekend where she shared some very rare family photos from a recent trip to Disneyland with her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, and their three sons — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, according to People. In the photos, her kids can be seen wearing their finest Halloween costumes, and posing in front of various Disneyland Halloween attractions. The entire family looks so adorable in their costumes and beyond happy to be at the California theme park.

But also Fox revealed that getting her sons to take these photos was a very difficult task. "Halloween at Disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi-normal face?," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Although she might have been a little displeased with the results, the expressions on her son's faces are incredibly sweet and speak so true to their own personalities. These photos are perfect, in my book.

Getting the family together for a photo must have been very hard for her, especially since this is the first snap that Fox has posted of her sons since nearly a year ago. The last time Fox did this was on Nov. 1, 2018, when she shared a photo of her boys dressed up for Halloween in their own costumes. Clearly their family loves dressing up and getting into the spirit of Halloween. So it's only fitting that she posted a new photo of the boys in their costumes to her Instagram account. Maybe this is the only holiday that they let their mom take photos of them, but I doubt that. I'm sure this is just a case of Fox protecting her adorable kids' privacy, which she is more than entitled to do.

Speaking of adorable, even Fox's Instagram followers think her family is compromised of cuties.

"Gorgeous family," one commenter wrote.

"Cuties!!!" another commenter added.

"The one in the dinosaur costume is a mood," another commenter perfectly stated.

As I touched on earlier, the couple is notoriously private about their three sons. But there are times (like this weekend) where they give fans a glimpse into their lives as parents. Another time was in September, when Fox appeared on The Talk, where she talked about how her oldest son, Noah, likes wearing dresses to a school. "Sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes," she said, according to People. "And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going 'Boys don't wear dresses' or 'Boys don't wear pink.'"

"So we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says," she added.

Fox told TODAY in November 2018 that she has set out to do one thing — raise confident boys who are happy with the decisions that they're making. "I let my kids wear what they want!," Fox said. "They will tell me what they are. It's not my job to teach them that."

You can't blame her wanting to let her sons be who they are, whether that's letting them wear whatever costume they want, or smiling however they'd like in the photos that she takes of them. Keep up the great work, mama.