One day before Father's Day weekend, a rumor circulated that baseball legend Jim Edmonds had been unfaithful to his wife, Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Meghan Edmonds. The couple married in October 2014 and have three kids together: Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twins Hart and Hayes. Sadly, Meghan Edmonds confirmed the "affair" in a blog post, while revealing a heartbreaking detail about their son Hart's health.

Meghan starred on RHOC for three seasons, during which she welcomed her first child, Aspen, via IVF. She covered her difficult journey to pregnancy throughout the show, a struggle she endured mostly alone due to Jim's hectic work schedule. “I was like a monster," she recalled, according to Us Weekly. "I was crying all the time. My husband was like, ‘Who are you?’"

The former reality star went through IVF again for her second pregnancy, which brought twins Hart and Hayes into the world in June 2018.

Meghan's family was complete after the arrival of her twins, and she regularly shares photos of her happy brood to Instagram. But her life hit a speed bump when website All About the Tea published screenshots of Jim allegedly sexting with an unidentified woman during Meghan's second pregnancy. Jim then referred to the incident as a "lapse in judgement," but denied having a physical relationship with the person, according to Us Weekly.

Jim did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment regarding the allegations.

As for Meghan, however, she penned in a blog post that Jim had been unfaithful. "Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she wrote. She did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment regarding her blog post.

On top of all of their relationship drama, Meghan revealed that her son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder. "And all of this could not have come at a worse time," she penned. "Again, something I wasn’t ready to share but here I am sharing it: we are worried our son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder."

Meghan said the situation has been extremely difficult, adding, "It’s been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don’t have answers. Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible."

Meghan's post just goes to show that you can never fully know what another parent is going through, even if they're a public person. Although her Instagram posts are mostly lighthearted and upbeat, she was quietly struggling with a medical concern about her son for months. And this a good lesson in why it's important to refrain from passing judgment about a person you don't know.

Fortunately, many fans have been sending Meghan love instead of unsolicited criticism.

"I have so much respect for you and am so sorry you have to go through this difficult time," someone commented on her Instagram post. "Sending love and hugs."

Another person wrote, "Prayers for you, your son, Hart and all your babies. One day at a time."

One fan penned, "Do what’s best for You Meghan and no one else except for your kids."

It remains to be seen whether Hart has a neurological disorder, but it's clear Meghan could use a lot of love and support right now. Stay strong, mama.