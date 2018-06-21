After a celebrity welcomes a new child, their social media posts typically play out in a predictable fashion. 1) "We have a new baby!" The first post usually features a close-up of the newest addition, along with the birth date and if it's a girl or a boy. 2) Next comes the name announcement, usually with another photo. 3) Then comes a full photo/close-up shot of the little one's face. Sure, sometimes things are a little out of this order. But chances are, followers aren't going to get all of the information and full face photo all in one post. (Because where's the suspense in that?) A perfect example of this pattern can be found in the recent social media posts of a former Real Housewives star. In fact, Meghan King Edmonds' newest photo of her newborn twins reveals they are just too precious.

Earlier this month, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star welcomed a set of twin boys with her retired baseball player husband, Jim Edmonds, as OK! Magazine reported. The births marked the couple's second and third children together, as they share an 18-month-old daughter named Aspen, as People reported. (Edmonds also has four children from a previous marriage, making his total kid count at seven.)

However, it wasn't until Thursday — 16 days after they were born — that King Edmonds finally shared a close-up shot of her newborn sons' faces, as People reported. She captioned the sweet moment with, "Hart & Hayes fresh to the," followed by an emoji of the world. And her followers were absolutely smitten.

"So precious! Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!" one person commented.

"Oh my gosh, this is just too damn cute!! I am so happy for you love!" another follower wrote.

"You did a great job! They’re perfect!!" yet another person declared.

The proud father had initially taken to Instagram Stories on June 6 to announce the boys' arrival, sharing a photo of his arm with two small ink footprints. “1 little foot each. They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy,” he wrote. “Pictures will come soon.”

As promised, Edmonds later shared more details — and a photo — from the twins' June 5 arrival, BravoTV reported. "Twins are here. They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20”) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25”)," he captioned a photo of the newborns lying side-by-side from their chest down. "Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady."

On June 8, the new mom of twins shared a sweet shot of she and her husband kissing while holding their newborn sons in the hospital. Although this was technically a full-body shot of both boys, they were so cocooned in their blankets that you couldn't really see their faces. In the caption, King Edmonds teased the name of one of her twins with a heart emoji. That's because — as she revealed in a blog post — the boys were named Hayes and Hart.

The June 8 blog post detailed the 22-hour labor and delivery, which she completed without any medication. “Overall I had a beautiful labor almost exactly as I envisioned,” she wrote. “I am so blessed to have had a natural, vaginal labor. I was incredibly conscious of everything happening to my body, I knew what to expect during each stage, I felt present, awake and enlightened.”

Since the birth of Hart and Hayes, King Edmonds has also given her Instagram followers a glimpse into the world of "tandem" breastfeeding, Us Weekly reported. “First tandem feed all by myself!" she said in an Instagram Story video. “I might not look very fantastic, but I sure as hell feel very fantastic. This is a really, really big deal.”

Hats off to Meghan King Edmonds for totally rocking this twins business so far. Growing, birthing, and breastfeeding one baby at a time is exhausting enough; I can't imagine double duty! I think I speak for all of Edmonds King's followers when I say "thanks" for giving us a double dose of cuteness to brighten our Thursday. Because Hart and Hayes are just too precious.