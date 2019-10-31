Meghan Markle Celebrates Halloween By Revealing Archie's Festive Nickname

Does little baby Archie already have another nickname? Meghan Markle celebrated Halloween by revealing Archie's festive nickname. The Duchess of Sussex may have dropped a hint as to what fall-inspired moniker the royal family have recently taken to calling the 5-month old in an Instagram post wishing fans and followers a happy Halloween. And personally, I couldn't be more relieved as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is quite the mouthful to say.

"Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours!" Prince Harry and Markle were quoted as saying in the caption of a recent post to their official Instagram account.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram post didn't include a snapshot of baby Archie dressed as a little pumpkin (that's the trick in Halloween trick-or-treating, I suppose), it may not be too crazy to guess that Archie's first Halloween costume will be a pumpkin.

In place of a photograph from this year's Halloween festivities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex included a throwback photo from last Halloween. "This time last year The Duke and Duchess attended a special effects workshop while on their royal tour in New Zealand!" the caption read.

In 2018, Prince Harry and Markle got into the Halloween spirit during their royal tour to New Zealand with a visit to Courtenay Creative, an initiative aimed at giving youth the skills and tools needed to get involved in film making, Elle reported. According to the magazine, the royal couple were wowed with several spooky and elaborate costumes and special effects makeup artistry, including an orc from The Lord of the Rings film franchise.

But as cute as the moniker "little pumpkin" may be, this isn't the first we've heard of Archie having a nickname. In September, Harper's Bazaar reported that Prince Harry playfully called his son "Arch" ahead of the royal babe's meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa. "You're going to meet Arch, Arch," the magazine reported the Duke of Sussex told his son.

While Prince Harry may have preferred to call his son Arch, it appeared that Markle had her own nickname for Archie. Video shared from that portion of the royals' trip to Africa reportedly showed Markle lovingly refer to Archie as "Bubba" multiple times. "Say hello! Hello, hi," People reported Markle said in the video before realizing that Archie is drooling in front of Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. "Oh, Bubba," she is reported to have said as Prince Harry reaches out to wipe the drool. People also reported that Markle called Archie "Bubba" while walking down a corridor with him in a separate video shared to the Duke and Duchess' Instagram account.

It seems that at just 5 months, baby Archie may already have a slew of adorable nicknames, with likely many more to come as he continues to grow and settle into his personality. And while adult Archie may grimace at being called "little pumpkin," I for one am hoping the festive moniker sticks on for years to come.