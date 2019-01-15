What we know: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are expecting their first child, as they announced in October of last year. What we don't know: pretty much everything else. Though the royals are known for being discreet about the details of their personal lives, the world is beyond ready to learn whether Meghan and Harry are having a boy or a girl, when she'll deliver, and of course, what the name will be. Perhaps shedding light on the latter, Meghan Markle got baby name advice from a 7-year-old, and it might be a bit more legitimate than it seems.

During an appearance in Birkenhead, Meghan connected with a little girl named Megan Dudley. The pair reportedly bonded over the fact that their friends both call them "Meg." Sometime in their conversation, the 7-year-old offered the Duchess advice on what her new baby's name might be. "I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it.'" People reported Dudley shared with reporters.

Of course, the name of any new royal baby is highly speculated upon in the months leading up to the birth. Town & Country reported that Prince Charles shared that the couple has been offered many names. "Incidentally, ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby," he "Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist."

However, as happened with William and Kate's three kids, many people are actually placing bets on what the baby's name will be.

This happens because royal names tend to follow patterns, if not trends. Babies tend to be given classic names with some kind of hereditary meaning, paying homage to someone in their lineage. As for Harry and Meghan? Town & Country also reported that the top vote for a girl's name is currently Victoria, in honor of Queen Victoria or Diana, after Harry's mother. As for the top vote for a boy's name, right now, Arthur and Albert top the ranks.

What we do know about a potential name, though, is that the baby might not be called prince or princess, given that they are too far down the line to the throne, The Washington Post reported. Technically, Meghan and Harry's kids would inherit the title of "Lord"or "Lady." The Queen could intervene and let them use a prince or princess title, however, there have been reports that Harry and Meghan may prefer that any kids they have don't use HRH (his/her royal highness) titles so that they might be able to lead a more normal life. It's hard to say right now.

However, Meghan insists that she and Harry haven't put much thought into names yet, nor do they know the baby's sex. It will all just have to be revealed when she gives birth. Thankfully, Meghan also recently revealed exactly when everyone can expect that to happen.

On Jan. 14, Meghan confirmed that she is indeed six months pregnant, meaning that she will be due to deliver sometime in April or May, USA Today reported.

Until then, it's all going to be speculation. It seems pretty clear that Meghan has been happy and healthy, and is enjoying her pregnancy while also keeping up with royal engagements (all those high heels are truly a triumph, TBH) and that Harry and Meghan will opt to share the details of their newest addition when the time is right.

