Meghan Markle & Her Growing Bump Look Absolutely Stunning In This Blue Gown (With A Cape!)

If you can't get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their continuing royal tour means you'll keep seeing a lot more of them in the media. The couple always looks good together, but ever since news broke about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy, fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for any updates on their baby-to-be. And at their most recent tour stop, Meghan Markle and her growing baby bump were on full display, and, of course, she looked absolutely stunning.

The royal couple only very recently announced their pregnancy. On Monday, Oct. 15, Kensington Palace released a statement on Twitter, saying: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

And ever since, fans have been ecstatic for the couple — who could blame them? This will be Prince Harry and Markle's first child together, which is a pretty big deal. And these new pictures are sure to feed back into the public's excitement.

The royal couple arrived together in Fiji for a reception and dinner hosted by the nation's president, as reported by PopSugar. In photos, Markle looks like absolute royalty in a bright blue gown. Beside her, Prince Harry looks like a proud dad-to-be, in a suit decorated with some of his military medals.

The slight smile on the duchess' face as she cradles her pregnancy bump is everything!

