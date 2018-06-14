Meghan Markle Is Making Royal History — Again — For This Impressive Reason

Meghan Markle has had one huge year. Not only did she become the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle might get an Emmy nomination for her role on Suits and might make royal history. USA Network told Entertainment Tonight that it had submitted Markle for an Emmy for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. She's up for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Now, don't get too excited just yet. This is just the time period when networks submit their work for Emmy consideration to the judges. Fans won't know until July 12 when the nominations are announced, according to Harper's Bazaar. This would be Markle's first Emmy nomination and the first nomination for Suits. Then again, it was a very dramatic and great final series. And her name recognition this year could either work for her or against her, depending on the judges.

In 2012, Patrick J. Adams was nominated for a SAG Award for his role as Mike Ross, Markle's on-screen love interest. Which means that the show hasn't gone entirely unnoticed by the critics until one of its stars became royalty. No other member of the royal family has ever been up for an Emmy award, according to Entertainment Tonight, so if she is nominated, it will be interesting to see if she can actually show up to the red carpet and the award ceremony or if she'll have to have someone pick up her award for her. Secretly, it would be very cool if she and Prince Harry could make it all the way to the United States for the TV's biggest night.

Then again, she did seem pretty dead-set on putting Hollywood behind her. She said during her joint BBC interview with her then-fiancé that she was ready for a change. In her BBC interview, Markle said:

I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have — I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work — work as a team with — with you.

While she was acting, she was also involved with philanthropy and charity, which is something she would like to continue as a member of the monarchy. In the same BBC interview she added:

I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role, is that, as you said, the causes that have been very important to me I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility which I take seriously.

BUILD Series on YouTube

It's safe to say that using the royal airplane to make it to a red carpet draped in some custom designer dress to maybe accept an award for her role in a show about a fake lawyer maybe isn't the biggest thing she has going on right now, so if she doesn't show up to the Emmys, or even get nominated, fans will understand.

It's not that she's not proud of her time on Suits, though. Fans of the show know how fierce Rachel Zane was and even Markle said that she saw some of herself in the character. She told AOL Built in 2016, "We're both incredibly ambitious and I do appreciate that were both very strong willed and trying to, as most woman are, [find] the balance between career, life, relationship— all of that. I appreciate how Rachel handles that and we see a commonality with us there."

So who knows, if she gets nominated in July, maybe the Queen will let her and Prince Harry take a little trip our way.