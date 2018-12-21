Another day, another piece of jewelry worn by the Duchess of Sussex to analyze. This time the investigation centers around Meghan Markle's new gold ring, which just happens to be loaded with significance for an expecting parent.

Markle visited the Royal Variety Charity's nursing home in Twickenham, England Tuesday, an event she attended solo, according to Cosmopolitan. Although the Duchess of Sussex's charitable efforts should have stolen the show, much of the attention was focused on her new gold ring. The $300 ring in question is from Turkish brand Kismet by Milka, according to People, and it features a hamsa with an eye in the middle.

A hamsa, if you're not already familiar, is also known as the Hand of Fatima in Islam and the Hand of Miriam in Judaism, according to Cosmopolitan. The Hamsa symbolizes "the Hand of God," and "in all faiths it is a protective sign," according to the Jewelry Information Place. It's intended to bring the wearer "happiness, luck, health, and good fortune."

The hamsa has also been "interpreted by scholars" as a "pagan fertility symbol," according to My Jewish Learning.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, I'm sure some people will speculate that Markle is seeking "protection" from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. This theory hinges on the pair's supposed feud, which is likely nothing more than a silly rumor.

Then there's the topic of the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, who she is currently estranged from, as the Daily Mail reported.

Although these theories are interesting, it's fair to assume the ring is connected to Markle's pregnancy.

First off, it's possible the Duchess of Sussex intends to impart a sense of spirituality in her child-to-be. Markle is a big fan of meditation, after all.

‘I can’t put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me…I am just happier," she said about the practice, according to Marie Claire. "And meditation has much to do with that."

Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As for the protection aspect? It's very common for parents-to-be to feel protective about their unborn children. It could also suggest that Markle's top priority as a parent will be safety, which makes sense given the royal family's security concerns.

And if this hamsa relates to good fortune, perhaps Markle is hopeful that her unborn child will reap positive things in his or her life. It's a reasonable assumption to make, right?

Luckily for Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, it sounds like their baby will be born into a loving and happy environment.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” Kate Middleton said about the future, according to Harper's Bazaar. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Michael Steele/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is also excited about her grandchild-to-be. The Duchess of Sussex's mom said she's "very happy at this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild," according to Town & Country.

Hamsa ring or not, it's obvious Markle's baby will be born into a world filled with love. Talk about a lucky kiddo.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.