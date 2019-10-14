The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour to South Africa might be over, but cute moments from their trip continue to emerge. Just one example? Look no further than this adorable video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry doting on baby Archie that surfaced Monday . The sweet clip is from a trailer promoting their upcoming documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

I don't know about you guys, but I can't get enough of Archie, who was born in May 2019. Not only is he a seemingly happy baby, but his connection to Markle and Prince Harry is too cute. So I was pretty thrilled to see a clip of the trio in a promotional trailer for the Duke and Duchess' new doc, which "follows the couple during their recent royal tour of southern Africa," according to Harper's Bazaar.

Baby Archie's cameo is short, but you can see Markle plant a sweet kiss on his forehead while Prince Harry cradles him close to his chest. The best part? Archie is seen flashing a big smile and you can hear him cooing. Like I said, the video — which hasn't been seen before up until Monday — is incredibly adorable.

As for when the full documentary will air, it's set to premiere on Britain's ITV channel on Oct. 20, just 17 days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped their royal tour.

It's unclear how much Archie will appear in the video as the documentary's focus isn't on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as parents. Instead, the doc — which features ITV News anchor Tom Bradby — aims to "explain a lot" about the couple and their work, as Bradby tweeted on Oct. 3.

Regardless of the documentary's intention, it's clear this clip is special. That's because it's one of the few videos fans have seen of baby Archie interacting with his doting parents. And, as it turns out, the family's supporters are loving this clip.

"This documentary is going to be so good," one person tweeted. "Harry holding archie meghan kissing his forehead. I'm deceased already."

Another person chimed in: "This baby is sooo loved."

"Awe. Their cuteness is killing me," someone else said.

And one particularly smitten fan said: "I don't care what nobody says that child is loved & will be spoiled. I bet they stay up to watch him sleep. Lol #newparentssyndrome."

Now that the royal tour is over, it's unlikely fans will catch another glimpse of Archie in the immediate future. That's because the baby's parents value his privacy above all else, and they've only shared a few snaps from his life thus far. But it's possible the couple will get more lax as Archie grows and hits other milestones.

In the meantime, royal fans can keep an eye on Archie's aunt and uncle's royal tour to Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just got to the country on Monday, where they'll spend five days engaging in activities across the region, according to People.

That being said, if you're all about Archie these days, mark your calendars for Oct. 20 when Harry & Meghan: An African Journey debuts. If you're lucky, you might catch more adorable glimpses of the baby with his adoring parents.