Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Soon Start Their "More Peaceful Life" After Royal Exit

Roughly a month after announcing that they would be stepping down from their senior royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon do just that and officially start their "more peaceful life" with their 9-month-old son Archie. A spokesperson for the couple told People on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly "formally step down as senior royals" starting on March 31, and officially begin splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America then.

"In addition to working closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, the Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization," the spokesperson told People. The couple, who will be officially "represented by their U.K. foundation team", will continue to focus on "the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment, and mental health, collectively," People reported.

The couple announced back in January that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family and work towards becoming financially independent. Prince Harry said in a speech on Jan. 19 that he and his wife were looking towards their new beginning. "I've accepted this knowing it doesn't change who I am, how how committed I am," he said. "But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I can hope will be a more peaceful life."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Once the couple reaches this official start date, they will be on a 12-month review to see if the arrangement works, royal reporter Omid Scobie reported on Twitter, and will have to give up their office in Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry and Markle will still focus on their charitable endeavors and continue to support the monarchy, but will not actively use their HRH titles.

Though it hasn't officially begun, the couple has already gotten a taste for a quieter life. For instance, according to TMZ, Prince Harry was spotted at a grocery store on Vancouver Island, Canada on Sunday, Feb. 16 while picking up a few sandwiches. Although their lives will completely change come April 1, this is all part of their pursuit for peace in the next chapter of their lives as a family.