Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby is officially here and he is so adorable. On Monday, May 6, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and on Wednesday, May 8, the couple finally introduced him to the world, bundled in a blanket. And as it turns out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby blanket actually has a sweet connection to his royal cousins.

When Prince Harry walked out with his newborn son in his arms, all that anyone could see was the baby wrapped in a white shawl and his head covered in a white hat. Yes, there was a baby underneath that blanket, and from the few moments where the couple tilted their son's face towards the camera, it's clear that he is absolutely adorable. Surely, after seeing the photos from this big moment, someone must be wondering who designed that gorgeous white baby blanket — and they don't need to look any further.

Baby Sussex was wrapped in a white leaves and flowers blanket from the brand, G.H. Hurt & Son. But this decision was a decision based in history — the royal family has been wrapping their newborns in their baby shawls for the past 70 years, according to Heart. Prince William and Kate Middleton have wrapped all of their newborns in shawls from G.H. Hurt & Son, too, according to Southern Living.

Archie is just two days old and already finding common ground with his cousins. That's so sweet.

In 2013, Prince George made his debut in a shawl from the company, according to Hello! Magazine, and it was so popular, the company had a hard time keeping up with the demand at the time. Two years later, Princess Charlotte made her debut in a similar white blanket. And when Prince Louis was born last year, the couple relied on G. H. Hurt & Sons to swaddle their baby, according to Good Morning America.

Prince Harry himself was even wrapped in one of these blankets when his mom and dad, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, introduced him to the world in September 1984, according to People. And just like with this recent photo opportunity, it was almost impossible for people to get a glimpse of Prince Harry at the time. Like father, like son — in more ways than one.

The best news is, you don't have to be a member of the royal family to afford one of these gorgeous baby shawls. The exact shawl that Markle and Prince Harry used to wrap up their little one can be purchased online for $172. It might be a little pricey, but is worth the royal investment, especially since the blanket can be passed down through generations — which is something the royal family is keen on doing.

It's a little unclear when the next time people will see Archie, not in his swaddle. It's quite possible that the couple will release official shots of Archie sometime soon on their Instagram account, just like Middleton did three weeks after Prince Louis was born, according to Good Housekeeping. Or, on the other hand, the couple could wait until the baby's christening to debut these new pictures.

Until that time comes, people can enjoy looking at these super sweet photos of their (literal) bundle of joy.