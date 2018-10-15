It's official, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace via Twitter. That means #RoyalBabyWatch is officially on. But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby won't be a prince or princess for this arguably complicated reason.

Per Kensington Palace, the royal couple are expecting a baby in the spring of 2019. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

And according to People, Markle just had her 12-week ultrasound and is "feeling well." And while possible baby names are already being discussed, there's one detail about the future royal babe that is leaving us commoners a little confused. Since Markle and Prince Harry's baby will be so far down the royal line — seventh in line for the thrown, according to Newsweek — their child won't be a prince or princess.

According to Mirror, the reason why is, essentially, King George V's fault. Harry's great great grandfather "limited titles within the royal family in 1917," according to Mirror, which leaves Markle and Prince Harry's future child out of the running for a prince or princess title. According to Mirror, King George V's declaration reads as follows:

"The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms."

So instead of prince or princess, Markle and Harry's future child will Lady of Mountbatten-Windsor if it's a girl, according to Mirror, and Earl of Dumbarton if it's a boy. (Dumbarton, according to Mirror, is one of the subsidiary titles Prince Harry was given by the Queen on his wedding day.)

That doesn't mean all is lost on the royal title front, my friends. The Queen and Prince Harry's grandmother can step in and essentially change the rules because, well, she's the queen. So it remains to be seen if the royal family will stick with royal protocol or change it up and allow Markle and Prince Harry's future child to become a prince or princess.

Either way, one thing is for certain: we all have an adorable royal baby to look forward to in the spring.