The wait is finally over! Yes, it's definitely Christmas is tomorrow — however, I'm talking about a different countdown entirely. Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's holiday card has been revealed at long last. And Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card with Archie is pure magic.

On Monday, Dec. 23, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust tweeted out the family's adorable greeting card. "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the tweet read. "Very Merry Christmas, everyone!" The black-and-white photo features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in front of a Christmas tree — with baby Archie front and center in the foreground. The royal parents appear to be laughing. And as for Archie? The 7-month-old is busy curiously inspecting the camera.n"Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. From our family to yours," the e-card reads, complete with shimmering lights above Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's heads.

Unsurprisingly, royal fans turned op in droves to essentially share the same sentiment: "Awww." One Twitter user commented, "Absolutely gorgeous! Perfection. One of my favorites!!!!"

Another person wrote, "Look at those beautiful eyes on cutie Archie and those two two happy parents. Just a sweet natural picture!"

Yet another Twitter user chimed in with, "I'm crying, merry Christmas guys."

Their 2019 greeting card marks the first for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a family of three. Last year, they released their first Christmas card as a couple following their May 2018 nuptials. It featured a shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their private wedding reception at Frogmore House, according to Elle. The newlyweds could be seen standing together, facing away from the camera, while a fireworks display illuminated the sky.

As plenty of royal fans have undoubtedly noticed, Christmas 2019 is a bit different for the Sussexes — and in more ways than one. Yes, they're now parents to a sweet little boy. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also spending the holidays outside of the United Kingdom. In November, it was confirmed by a royal reporter that the Sussex trio would be spending Christmas with Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. (Although it wasn't shared where, exactly, that might be.) By the time Dec. 20 rolled around, though, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared through a royal family spokesperson that they would be "spending private family time in Canada" as well as "enjoying the warmth of the Canadian people and beauty of the landscape with their young son," CTV News reported.

Whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chill out in Canada through the new year, or pop on over to the U.S. to visit with Meghan's side of the family, I have little doubt it will be magical. Because no matter where you happen to be, that first Christmas as a mom is extra special. And judging by the look on his face in his family's holiday card, Archie is bound to make this Christmas morning one to remember.