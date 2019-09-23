There are some parents you just don't want to see dancing — ahem, mine, at my wedding, while "Get Low" was playing, for example. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, baby Archie can rest assured that his parents are not among the embarrassing masses of boogying begetters. I can tell you this because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry busted some dance moves during a recent royal outing and footage of the sweet moment confirms they're the cool parents we all suspected they would be.

Prince Harry and Markle arrived in South Africa Monday morning on the first stop in their family trip around Africa and were given quite the welcome: a music and dance display at Cape Town’s Nyanga Township, as The Daily Express reported. Never ones to miss out on a good time, the royal couple jumped right in and started dancing along, too. While they opted to leave Archie with a nanny while touring Cape Town, according to People, two young boys were on site at Nyanga Methodist Church. After some handshaking — followed by the boys’ go-to greeting of a double high five, then low five followed by fist bumps — they all started dancing.

The two continued to bust a move later in the day as well, joining in on a dance presentation by a group of women in the community. “Their dance moves are great. They’ve got their African moves,” one of the women, Nosisana Nama, told People. “They were really enjoyed coming here and sharing this day with us.”

Prince Harry and Markle's trip to the Nyanga township wasn't all music and dancing, though. They were there for a very meaningful reason: learning about the work of an organization that serves children in an area that has been labeled the "murder capital of South Africa" for its high crime rates, according to Town & Country. The initiative, called the Justice Desk, educates children and young people on their rights, the importance of self-awareness and safety, and provides young girls in the community with self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

Markle has made women's empowerment the focus of her philanthropy since joining the royal family, and this trip is no different. While in Cape Town, she is visiting with the Mbokodo Girls’ empowerment program, which serves young women who have experienced major trauma, according to Cosmopolitan. The organization’s official motto is 'Wathint' Abafazi, Wathint' Imbokodo' (when you strike a women; you strike a rock).

In a powerful speech to the women in the community, Markle makes her position clear. "On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the Royal Family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister," she said, according to Elle. "I am here with you, and I am here for you."

During the two-minute-long speech, Markle both condemns violence against women and encourages the people fighting it to continue the battle for "respect, dignity, and equality," Telegraph reported. Pince Harry, too, spoke out against gender-based violence while visiting Cape Town. "No man is born to cause harm to women this is learned behavior and a cycle that needs to be broken," he said.

This is only the first of many visits that Prince Harry and Markle will make in their tour of Africa. I have no doubt that their subsequent stops around the continent will lead to plenty of quality content — both hilarious and heartwarming.