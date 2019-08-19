The youngest member of the royal family may already have more stamps in his passport than most as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first summer as parents reportedly included lots of travel with their baby boy. In the months ahead of their royal tour through Southern Africa, Prince Harry, Markle, and baby Archie have reportedly traveled to both Spain and France, with plans to also visit Scotland, on personal holidays.

Although a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment to The Sun on the pair's summer travel plans, the British paper claims the family has spent much of the summer traveling around Europe by private jet. Most recently, baby Archie is reported to have been swept off by his parents to Nice in the south of France just two days after returning from Ibiza, Spain.

Baby Archie reportedly kicked off his summer travels with a six-day trip to Ibiza on Aug. 4 to celebrate Markle's 38th birthday. According to The Daily Mail, the family opted to stay in a private villa so as to avoid being spotted by the press.

After returning home on Aug. 12 for just enough time to unpack, throw a couple loads in the wash, and re-pack, the royal family was reportedly off again — this time bound for Nice, according to The Sun. The couple reportedly stayed in a private villa with ocean views for the duration of their visit, according to the newspaper. Oo la la.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But this trip to Nice isn't expected to be the end of baby Archie's summer travel plans. In fact, he's expected to accompany his mom and dad on a visit see Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their annual holiday at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to Hello! Magazine. After that, the young royal will reportedly kick off his first fall season with his first royal tour.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn," a statement shared on the couple's official Instagram account read. "The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond."

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to be bringing baby Archie along with them on the tour, as their office noted, "This will be their first official tour as a family!" The couple will visit South Africa with Prince Harry also traveling to Malawi, Angola, and Botswana among other countries, according to the announcement on Instagram, though it's unclear if Markle or baby Archie will join Prince Harry on these additional visits.

Although baby Archie won't be the first royal babe to accompany their parents on a royal tour (Prince George toured New Zealand with his parents at 8 months old in 2014, according to Vanity Fair), one thing's for certain, baby Archie is already one well-traveled baby.