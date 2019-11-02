Meghan Markle & The Queen's Beauty Routines Have This Fun Fact In Common

Queen Elizabeth II doesn't have much in common with most people. After all, she's the Queen of the United Kingdom — not many people would be able to pinpoint any commonality. But she does have something in common with her granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. People might be surprised to find out that Meghan Markle and the Queen's beauty routines have a fun fact in common — when it comes down to it, they're both very hands on.

The Queen may be 93 years old, but she is a huge fan of having her makeup done. But instead of relying on a team of artists to help her look her best, the Queen only trusts one person to do her makeup 364 days out of the year — herself, according to The Daily Mail.

In a new memoir, written by the Queen's longtime dresser, Angela Kelly, it is revealed that the Queen prefers to do her makeup "all year round" with the exception of one very special day in particular — her annual Christmas speech. It is on this day where the Queen reportedly hires makeup artist, Marilyn Widdess to do it for her.

"You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup," Kelly reportedly wrote in her new book, The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser, and the Wardrobe, according to the Daily Mail.

But she's on her own to do her makeup every single day after that, for every single royal engagement she attends (and she did 283 engagements in 2018, according to CNBC).

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As it turns out, having a personal makeup artist isn't something that is quite common in the royal family. Kate Middleton reportedly did her own makeup on her wedding day to her husband, Prince William, in 2011, according to People. While Markle's long time makeup artist, Daniel Martin, did her makeup for her big day with Prince Harry in 2018, according to In Style, she reportedly does her makeup herself every day of the year, just like the Queen. A "close friend" told People in February that Markle is still the same down to earth person — which means doing a lot of things for herself, too. "Except for her wedding, she does all her own makeup," the friend said. "Dresses herself, styles herself."

Not only does the Queen have this in common with the two Duchesses, but she has this in common with everyone else. Not every person has someone do their makeup every single day, for every single occasion, unless you're someone like Kim Kardashian. This is one of the many ways that the Queen stays relatable. The Queen continued to drive a car well into her 90's, according to Vanity Fair, likes to take public transportation, and dotes on her grandchildren, according to Insider, just like any other woman her age. That is, any other woman who isn't at the helm of the United Kingdom.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case people were looking for beauty recommendations, the Queen is full of them. The Queen reportedly loves cosmetics from Clarins, and has been wearing them ever since she became queen, according to Town & Country. And as for lipstick, the Queen reportedly trusts Elizabeth Arden's Beautiful Colour lipsticks to deliver her signature fuchsia hue, according to Hello!.

Leave it to the Queen to have control over many things, including her beauty regimen.