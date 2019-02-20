The Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoyed a New York City-based baby shower on Tuesday, Feb. 19, a bash that was supposedly thrown by her BFF stylist Jessica Mulroney. Amid all of this rumored fun, royal reporter Omid Scobie recently tweeted that Meghan Markle will reportedly have another baby shower.

In an exciting turn of events, Markle reportedly traveled across the pond last week to enjoy a mini-vacation in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex was supposedly spotted dining with a friend at an eatery in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, while another source reportedly witnessed her shopping at high-end baby store Bonpoint, according to Us Weekly.

But Markle didn't fly across the pond to grab a bite with pals and shop — she was reportedly in the Big Apple for her baby shower, according to Hello! magazine.

"Today's baby shower is a reunion of sorts for Meghan. [Guests] include best pal Jessica Mulroney, actress and close pal Abigail Spencer has flown in, and Priyanka Chopra is supposed to be flying in especially for this from London Fashion Week," Scobie told Good Morning America on Tuesday, Feb. 19. "It'll be a celebration with her closest friends."

Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and designer Misha Nonoo also were expected to attend the event, according to Hello! magazine.

Although the royals typically don't have baby showers, as noted by The Sun, Markle will supposedly enjoy another prior to her baby's birth in the spring, according to Scobie.

Scobie revealed more details about this supposed shower via a tweet on Tuesday, writing: "Today’s baby shower is the first of two, sources tell me. Around 20 of Meghan’s loved ones — incl Misha Nonoo, Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer — will join her in NYC later this afternoon, with a smaller gathering scheduled for pals on this side of the pond after Morocco."

Wait, what about Morocco? In case you had forgotten, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are headed to the destination on Sunday, Feb. 24 for a three-day trip, according to Town & Country.

A spokesperson at Kensington Palace said about the trip, according to People: "It will build on the close relationship between the UK and Morocco. The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There aren't many details regarding this post-Morocco baby shower, so it's unclear if it will actually take place. Either way, Markle and Prince Harry seem to be busy enjoying this special time in their lives.

"She has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy. Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment. They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

Although it remains to be seen whether baby shower part two will happen, it's clear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can't wait to be parents.