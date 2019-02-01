Everyone is well aware by now that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has a heart of gold. Even before she married in to the United Kingdom's royal family and devoted herself to charity work full time, Markle was devoted to helping others. So it's completely in character that Meghan Markle wrote uplifting messages on bananas for people in need to brighten their day.

During a visit to Bristol, England on Friday, Markle and husband, Prince Harry, paid a visit to the charity, One25, which helps women on the streets by bringing them food, blankets, and advice, according to People. While at the charity, Markle was shown bags of food being prepared in the organization's kitchen, where she reportedly had a brilliant idea for these meals — to write uplifting messages on the bananas included in the care packages.

"Oh, actually, do you have a Sharpie marker? I have an idea," Markle reportedly asked during the visit, according to People.

After Markle was given the marker, she left empowering and inspiring messages on bananas for these women in need. In the photos from Markle's visit, the bananas are pictured (with Markle's handwriting) with the messages — "You are special," "You are strong," and "You are brave" — complete with a little hand drawn heart.

How perfect is that?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only was this perfect for the women in need, but it will make the perfect addition to school lunches for her future kid. Markle is currently pregnant with her first child and she is due in the spring, according to Hello! Magazine. So, Markle will have many years of making school lunches ahead of her.

Lunch time is such an important time of the day for little kids — and the only thing that makes lunch time at school better is finding a special note from the person you love. Needless to say, Markle should keep this idea in her back pocket for when her son or daughter is old enough.

But, this idea wasn't entirely original. During her visit, Markle gave credit to a woman "in the States" who inspired her to write these super sweet messages. Markle said, according to People: "I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch program. On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea — this small gesture."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The woman that Markle is referring to is named Stacey Truman, who oversees operations in the cafeteria at Kingston Elementary School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to TODAY. She gained national attention in October 2018 for her positive and empowering messages that she started writing on the bananas in the school cafeteria. Truman told TODAY: "I do it for my kids at home, so I decided to bring it here because they are like my kids, too. The kids love it! They [the kids and teachers] call them 'talking bananas!'"

But this awesome program must have gained international attention, too, because it clearly had an impact on Markle.

This gesture might be small, but hearing and reading words like these can turn someone's day around.