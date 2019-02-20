Meghan Markle cross the pond earlier this week for the first time since marrying Prince Harry last year. And her reason for returning was so sweet: the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly attending a baby shower thrown in her honor. So, of course, people are probably wondering what Meghan Markle's baby shower guest list looked like, because the former Suits actress has a lot of famous friends.

On Tuesday, Markle's friends reportedly threw her a baby shower at a swanky hotel in New York City, according to People. This was essentially confirmed hen Markle made an appearance outside of the hotel, along with some of her famous friends who were spotted carrying gifts, as People reported. Needless to say, this was a pretty big deal.

As royal family aficionados may recall, royals don't typically have baby showers, according to Cosmopolitan. But her trip was also surprising because Markle was reportedly supposed to return to the United States for the first time since getting married this upcoming fall, according to Vanity Fair. So, the fact that she made her return stateside a few months before giving birth is super exciting.

And of course, fans were definitely excited about Markle reuniting with all of her famous friends in NYC. Here's just a taste of the reported guest list at her baby shower.

Serena Williams

To kick things off, Williams was spotted hanging out with Markle on Tuesday night, after she attended the baby shower earlier in the day according to People.

Jessica Mulroney

Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, was also spotted getting dinner with the Duchess of Sussex and Williams on Tuesday night after attending the baby shower earlier in the day, according to The Sun. This makes sense since Mulroney played a huge role in Markle's wedding last May, when she served as her "unofficial wedding planner," according to Town & Country.

Abigail Spencer

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's former Suits co-star (and royal wedding attendee) was spotted outside of the reported baby shower venue with a gender neutral green and blue floral gift bag on Tuesday, according to People.

Misha Nonoo

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of Markle's favorite fashion designers (and close friend) Misha Nonoo, was reportedly spotted entering the venue on Tuesday, clearly attending the shower, according to Hello! Magazine.

Amal Clooney

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clooney was one of the reported hosts of the baby shower, according to the Daily Mail, which was reportedly held in the grand penthouse suite of The Mark Hotel.

Priyanka Chopra

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Royal correspondent, Omid Scobie, told Good Morning America earlier this week that Chopra was leaving London Fashion Week just to attended her friend's big event.

It's clear that Markle was surrounded by friends who showered her with love while she was in NYC.

But it's unclear what other famous friends attended Markle's baby shower. Markle and friends reportedly wanted to keep the guest list small, according to Good Morning America, only 15 friends were said to be in attendance. But keeping it small and intimate makes sense, especially when you consider that Markle and Prince Harry invited 600 people to their wedding last May, according to The Telegraph.

And since Markle is getting a much needed vacation in the United States, it makes sense she would want to spend this time hanging out with the people closest to her.