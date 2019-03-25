Since officially joining the royal family last May, Meghan Markle has been hailed as a style icon, and rightfully so. Throughout her pregnancy, she has continued to set the standard for maternity-wear looks. In fact, Meghan Markle's best maternity looks will inspire your own pregnancy wardrobe, so you can look like a princess — or a duchess, in this case — while you await the arrival of your little bundle of joy.

Markle has been very active throughout her pregnancy — traveling internationally several times and doing loads of royal appearances — only recently starting her maternity leave a couple weeks ago, according to Cosmopolitan. The royal mom-to-be was recently spotted at a private family engagement marking the christening of Zara Tindall's daughter Lena, and at the ceremony, according to Entertainment Tonight, Markle wore a burgundy Dior coat, along with a small beret. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex looked chic as ever as she was photographed alongside her husband.

The former Suits star's christening look is just one of the many fabulous maternity ensembles she's dressed her burgeoning bump in throughout the duration of her pregnancy, from dressed down looks to over-the-top evening gowns and everything in between.

As the world waits on pins and needles for Baby Sussex to be born, check out Markle's best maternity looks over the past few months.

When She Stunned In Printed Victoria Beckham Dress WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle may only be duchess, but she's definitely the queen of pregnancy prints. During her second Commonwealth Day outing, the actress-turned-royal wore a white Victoria Beckham dress with a subtle, but trendy, chain print throughout, according to Good Housekeeping.

When She Rocked This Custom Green Dress Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Getting dressed up when you're pregnant can be daunting, but Markle makes dressing a bump look easy each and every time she does it. On March 11, she and Prince Harry popped in to visit Canada House in London in honor of Commonwealth Day, as Fashionista reported. For the outing, the former actress — who lived in Canada while she worked on Suits, according to the BBC — sported a green custom coat with a matching dress underneath. Both pieces were embellished with beaded floral details, according to Fashionista.

When She Wore This Fun Print On International Women's Day WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometimes when women near the end of their pregnancies, they might shy away from bold patterns, but Markle recently proved that patterns are your friend. The Duchess of Sussex sported a monochrome 60s-style shift dress by Reiss with a black blazer on International Women's Day, according to HELLO! Magazine. The dress reached just above her knees, and was paired with a black clutch with gold details and black high heels, the publication explained.

When She Sported This Flowy Blue Maxi Dress Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle stunned with her looks throughout her trip to Morocco, proving that pregnant women at every stage, in every climate, can look stunning. During one particularly exciting portion of the trip, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were introduced to the King of Morocco, Markle wore a custom Carolina Herrera blue maxi dress, featuring embroidered floral details and adorable frilly sleeves, according to Cosmopolitan.

When She Wore This Caped Valentino Dress WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle arrived in Morocco with Prince Harry in style. According to Entertainment Tonight, she touched down at the airport in Casablanca wearing a red Valentino dress, accessorized with nude high heels and a matching clutch. The dress featured a cape detail that covered her shoulders, while the dress draped perfectly over her growing bump.

When She Nailed This Casual Look Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just because she's a member of the royal family now, doesn't mean Markle is always dressed up. During a portion of her visit to Morocco, the former actress went to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, according to ELLE. During the trip, she wore a breton-striped top, black jeans, a green military-style jacket, and heeled ankle booties. As noted by ELLE, her hair was slicked back into a perfectly polished ponytail.

When She Looked Chic In Calvin Klein Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keeping warm while looking cute can be a challenge, especially when you factor in a pregnancy bump. Markle made it look effortless with this Calvin Klein turtleneck dress to a gala performance of "The Wider Earth" in London in February at a celebration of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, and the 210th birthday of Charles Darwin, according to Fashionista.

When She Sported This Blush Look WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January, Markle visited the National Theatre for the first time since becoming its patron, HELLO! Magazine reported. Per the outlet, she wore a blush pink dress with a matching jacket designed by Brandon Maxwell, and Aquazurra heels. The simple, yet chic, look is an inspiration to pregnant ladies everywhere.

When She Wowed In This The Oscar de la Renta Dress Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Early in her pregnancy, Markle and Prince Harry attended a two-week royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, according to Good Housekeeping. During the tour, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards with her husband, wearing an Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2018 gown, according to ELLE. The pregnant royal paired the look with subtle black heels.