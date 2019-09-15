The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 35th birthday Sunday, marking another trip around the sun. And although this isn't a milestone year for the royal (he's halfway to 40, btw), his loved ones are going above and beyond to make this day special. Just one example? Meghan Markle's birthday message to Prince Harry praised his "amazing" dad skills, which is a present in and of itself.

When Markle turned 38 this past Aug. 4, Prince Harry shared a loving message in her honor. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he penned at the time. "Thank you for joining me on this adventure!"

The Duchess of Sussex returned the sweet gesture on Sunday, taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram account to share a photo collage of Prince Harry, including a precious shot of him as a baby. "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," she wrote, before giving a nod to the couple's 4-month-old son, Archie. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!” Aww.

It's pretty wonderful how Markle took the time out to praise the Duke of Sussex as a dad, especially since fatherhood is so important to him. And it goes without saying Prince Harry takes this role very seriously, acknowledging in early July that baby Archie will "always be watching" what he does, and perhaps "following" in his footsteps one day, according to TODAY.

Of course, Markle wasn't the only one who wished Prince Harry a happy birthday. Big brother Prince William also made his own Instagram post, captioning a shot of the brothers: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!"

It's unclear what Prince Harry has planned for his birthday, but what is obvious? The last photo in Markle's collage hasn't been shared until now. The couple's diehard fans noticed, of course, with one person writing next to crying emojis: "That picture of Archie Harry and Meghan."

Someone else said: "The new picture of Archie (and Meghan and harry) from the christening has me in tears."

"Thanks for the beautiful pic of cute little Archie," one person said, while another commenter praised the entire collage in general. "I love the collage of photos telling his life story from a baby to a father," they said.

Markle choosing to share this photo of Archie is a big deal because as it has been said many times before, the Sussexes value their son's privacy above all else. The two rarely share pics of him to social media, and only a few shots of the baby are available to the public.

It's possible, however, that the Sussexes will share more photos of Archie once he's older. And speaking of time flying by, Archie will turn 6 months in November. Prince Harry is well aware of this fact, as he told a fan on Saturday that his son is "getting so big," according to Entertainment Tonight.

I don't know about you guys, but I think Prince Harry's 35th birthday is set to be his best one yet, as it marks his first milestone as a dad. Happy birthday to this amazing papa!