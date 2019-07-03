Meghan Markle’s Jewelry Choices As A Mom May Have A Special Meaning

When the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a baseball game in London over the weekend, there was one teeny tiny detail in her outfit that seemed to garner the most attention: her earrings. While the new mom's fashion choices rarely disappoint, there may be a special meaning behind the jewelry Meghan Markle has worn since becoming a mom.

Although they left Archie at home, Markle and Prince Harry were spotted at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London over the weekend watching the Yankees take on the Red Sox in the first Major League Baseball game ever played in Europe. According to People, the new mom accessorized her simple, but elegant, black Stella McCartney dress and matching belt with a tiny pair of rectangular turquoise and gold Jennifer Meyer earrings.

But this isn't the first time Markle has been spotted wearing turquoise jewelry since giving birth to little Archie. In May, POPSUGAR reported that she'd paired a Jennifer Meyer three stone turquoise necklace with a sleeveless white trench dress for her first public appearance with baby Archie. And while turquoise is certainly a very pretty stone — especially when paired with neutrals as Markle often does — it may have a taken on a special meaning for Markle since she became a mom.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Turquoise is the perfect crystal for a new mom as it is said to bring blessings to those who wear it," Heather Askinoise, the co-author of Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune In to the Real You and co-founder of Energy Muse, a jewelry company that specializes in wearable energies, told People. "It is a wonderful gemstone to connect with when you want to bring focus to your health."

According to Energy Muse, turquoise is said to be a master healer as it "promotes an energetic flow of the highest vibration of love, the spiritual super food to heal the world." The jewelry company goes on to claim the healing meaning of the stone is associated with personal protection and has thus been used as a protective stone by the Aztecs and other ancient cultures. What's more, the company notes that when worn near the heart on the chest — as Markle did with her three-stone necklace in May — the positive healing effects of turquoise can be felt throughout the body.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

CrystalVaults.com offers a similar description of the healing properties of turquoise, claiming it is "a strengthening stone, good for exhaustion, depression, or panic attacks." What's more, the website argues that turquoise "enhances physical and psychic immune systems, supporting the assimilation of nutrients, alleviating pollution and viral infections" while also being "anti-inflammatory and detoxifying."

Of course, the turquoise jewelry pieces Markle has been spotted wearing since giving birth to Archie may just be a result of her fashion preferences and not due to the stone's purported meaning. But even so, what new parent can't use a little extra help strengthening against exhaustion? Markle's handmade 18-karat gold and turquoise Jennifer Meyer earrings are available for purchase on Net-A-Porter for $395. And, don't worry, if that price is a little steep, you can snag a similar pair in 14-karat gold from Fred Myer for $125 or pick up this budget-friendly $29.99 option on Etsy.