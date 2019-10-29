Meghan Markle's New Gold Rings Have A Secret Message

Fashion is a mouthpiece, and when you're one of the most photographed women in the world, it's a powerful way to make a statement. Meghan Markle's new gold rings actually come with a secret, humanitarian message — and it's a pretty powerful one, at that.

When it comes to the royal family, it's no secret that clothes aren't just clothes — they are highly influential, and sometimes political, decisions. Markle's choices are so influential they've been dubbed something called the "Meghan Effect" as reported by Vanity Fair, which is in reference to the fact that the clothes she wears sell out immediately after she wears them in public. (Other political figures like Michelle Obama and Princess Charlotte have similar impacts.)

Needless to say, this level of influence comes with a lot of responsibility, and it's clear that the Duchess does not take it lightly. In fact, at a recent event, she wore monochrome red outfit and accessorized with her signature low, messy bun as well as some never-before-seen gold rings. Though Markle has historically been a fan of stacking rings, these ones were different both in style and in their (secret, but not-so-secret) message.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While at a charity event in the U.K. on Friday that involved a meeting with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in Windsor, People reported that Markle was seen with two gold rings, one with an open front, and the other with a bow knot design.

The jewelry was reportedly designed by Vargas Goteo, which is a jewelry brand that raises awareness for endangered animals.

“To see my work out there and on such a remarkable woman really is a dream come true,” Alex Prijic Smith, founder of the jewelry line, told People. “Meghan always exudes ease and elegance, refinement and a freshness in everything she steps out in — I loved what she wore!”

Specifically, Meghan was wearing a Manta Kiss ring (it retails for $180 or $600, depending on the finish) as well as a nautical rope inspired one as well. Proceeds support the Manta Trust, according to the company site, a U.K. based charity that focuses on ray and marine habitat research and conservation, Smith also told the magazine. Many of the designs are actually inspired by endangered wildlife.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to those familiar with the Duchess' other charitable work. When she became royal, she decided her patronages would be in the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare, Royal.uk reported. Though Markle has not previously supported these particular organizations, it is a great way for her to raise awareness while staying right on brand.

For those unfamiliar, patronages are the charities that royals choose to support throughout the course of their lives. Markle selected hers when she married Prince Harry last year.

Given that she and Harry already spend so much time supporting the causes she's devoted her life's work to, this is a really nice way to continue to do good through a highly publicized avenue — her always cute and aspirational style choices.