The world just caught a new glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nearly 5-month-old son, Archie, an exciting moment given his absence from the public eye. And if that wasn't enough royal news for the day, fans now also know Meghan Markle's nickname for baby Archie. Hint: It's as darn cute as he is.

In South Africa as a part of their first international tour since becoming parents in May, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, finally took baby Archie out on the town, according to People. Bringing the adorable tot to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Nomalizo Leah Tutu, the press immediately noticed the strong resemblance between Archie, soon to turn 5 months, and his dad at that same age, ginger hair and all. But while everyone was oohing and aahing over that double-take, less was said about the fact that Markle dropped a major tidbit about what she calls Archie in private. As it turns out, she has a silly nickname for her little man, just as all moms do.

Personally, I thought this was the bigger piece of royal news for the day. Just the fact that Markle has come up with little affectionate monikers for her kid makes her all the more relatable to us so-called regular moms, right?

When it comes to the Duchess, it turns out she calls Archie, "Bubba." So cute, and the moniker came out in a funny way as well: Markle and Harry were apparently meeting with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as well as his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, when Markle carried the baby to greet the legendary activist, according to People. In moment that was caught on the couple's Instagram Stories, Markle is heard saying “Hi Bubba,” as she carries the baby to the meeting.

Not to mention, Markle was heard in the same meeting telling Tutu that her son has a personality in which he "likes to flirt," according to Us Weekly. So much cuteness, so little time.

Prince Harry's possible nickname for Archie was revealed, too, as he playfully called the baby "Arch." When getting Archie psyched to meet the Archbishop, the Duke of Sussex was heard saying, "Arch meets Archie," according to Harper's Bazaar. Aww.

I'm not sure where parents come up with these nicknames, but all my kids had multiple "family" names used inside the house, names that, in the case of my bigger kids, I am absolutely banned from ever revealing to anyone. I'm still allowed to say, however, that my youngest, 7-year-old Grace, 7, became known as "Cutie Gigi" to me, her dad, and sibs when she was teeny.

Cute nicknames aside, this sure was one official royal engagement that went well for absolutely everybody. The Sussex clan got to represent England with a famous figure who represents peace and justice, while the rest of us bore witness to how smitten the new royal mom and dad are with their first child.

Hopefully, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to share cute details about Archie. Because after this adorable nickname reveal, I'm ready to learn more about his burgeoning life.