Melania Trump Body Double Jokes Prove The Internet Was Made For Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theories are as old as the earth. I'm convinced that the first conspiracy theory formed the minute a person learned how to speak. Elvis Presley is still alive. JAY-Z is part of the Illuminati. There were two shooters involved in John F. Kennedy's assassination. The first lady of the United States has a body double. The conspiracy theories out there run the gamut. Normally, I roll my eyes at these far-fetched ideas, but reading Melania Trump body double jokes is getting me through my afternoon.

Yes, you read right. According to Newsweek, there are people who believe that the first lady has a body double. Trump always wears sunglasses, and everyone knows that you can tell a person by their eyes. Some people even zeroed in on footage from a Friday appearance with her husband, President Donald Trump, as possible proof that Melania is not Melania, after all, Newsweek reported.

OK, so I am not buying this whole "the first lady has a body double" theory (if she does, though, the first family owes taxpayers a hell of a lot of tax dollars). But that doesn't make the body double jokes any less funny to read.

Why is Melania always wearing sunglasses? Is it because it’s not really her?! pic.twitter.com/hStJLv6GRB — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 18, 2017

Me: I'm a rational human being who only deals with FACTS



Twitter: The White House is using a Melania Trump body double



Me: pic.twitter.com/L6JK8kzlxB — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

(•_•)

<) )╯THAT'S

/ \

\(•_•)

( (> NOT

/ \

(•_•)

<) )> MELANIA

/ \ — Alex Trimboli (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 18, 2017

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid

Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double

Me: pic.twitter.com/9UdkMWWdVG — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) October 18, 2017

ppl are really mad at me in my mentions for sniping melania and THAT WASNT EVEN MELANIA 😂 — Brokey S. Pumpkins (@brokeymcpoverty) October 18, 2017

So what exactly is this evidence? According to AOL, "body double" conspiracy theorists point to President Trump's press conference on Friday addressing hurricane relief for Puerto Rico and a nuclear deal with Iran.

