While speaking to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday during a rare appearance for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, Melania Trump claimed children deserve "better" political examples than Democrats are currently offering. The first lady accused Democrats of attacking her husband, being divisive on things that should be nonpartisan, and focusing more on impeachment than the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Democrats have chosen to put their own agendas ahead of the American people's well being," Melania told a crowd of supporters gathered in Atglen, Pennsylvania, during her first solo stop of Trump's 2020 campaign. "Instead they attempt to create a divide, a divide on something that should be nonpartisan and non-controversial, a divide that causes confusion and fear instead of hope and security. That is not leadership."

The first lady went on to accuse Democrats of "wasting American taxpayer dollars in a sham impeachment" while her husband took "decisive action" to safeguard the country against COVID-19. It's worth noting that articles of impeachment were drawn up against Trump in early December 2019 following months of hearings and depositions. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States occurred on Jan. 20, 2020.

"Their display of hatred is on display to this day," Melania said Tuesday of Democrats. "Children watching and learning about politics in our country deserve a better display of political responsibility and respect for our sacred institutions."

The first lady, who once sought to combat cyberbullying among children with her Be Best campaign, went on to characterize her husband as "a fighter" who, "for the first time in history" engages with citizens "directly and instantly" every day on social media. "I do not always agree with the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves," Melania said.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has used his Twitter account to carry out aggressive public attacks on a number of different people, including private citizens.

While the first lady aimed to help children with her Be Best campaign, she has faced continued criticism for how her campaign's goals often clash with her husband's policies and personal behaviors. CNN, for example, has previously questioned how separating migrant children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border fits into Melania's Be Best campaign.

On Tuesday, however, Melania seemed convinced that it was Democrats who were setting a poor example for children and not the man who makes up mean nicknames in an effort to publicly humiliate those who oppose or criticize him.