Memes About Kylie Jenner’s Stormi Photos Show Fans *Live* For Them

Kylie Jenner had teased her fans about her pregnancy for so long that now that she's got a real-life, in-the-flesh baby to show off, they can't get enough photos and videos from her. In fact, they're are so obsessed with Kylie's adorable baby that there are memes about Stormi photos to prove it. And these clever memes are taking over Twitter.

The makeup mogul and her boyfriend Travis Scott officially welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. And, once Stormi was born, Kylie shared an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey that featured precious moments like her ultrasound appointments and time spent talking about the baby news with both her and Travis's families. Those were only the first glimpses into Stormi's life — fans have since caught glimpses in more Snapchat videos and some few-and-far-between Instagram photos.

Kylie shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram when she confirmed that the baby would be taking Travis’s real last name, according to People. The photo was captioned, "stormi webster 👼🏽.." That fact that Kylie's pregnancy was kept under such uncharacteristic wraps by her family, and that no details about Stormi’s birth were revealed until the release of the surprise announcement video, didn't stopped Kylie fans from making the birth announcement the most-liked Instagram photo of all time in less than a week, according to E!.

And, as viral photos often do, it quickly became a meme. (In fact, every fact Kylie shares about her new baby has inadvertently become a meme at some point.) Someone edited the photo so Stormi has lip gloss color swatches painted on her arm with the caption, "That was fast..."

P.S.: Even Ellen DeGeneres got on board with the Stormi memes.

There have been some posed shots and selfies galore since that first photo reveal. There are already 72 posts on a Stormi official Instagram account, one in which Kylie leans down to kiss her daughter while repeating, "I love you" over and over again.

Twitter users, who seem to have quite a lot to comment on about Stormi and her mom, are eating it all up. The jokes and memes just keep on coming....

Stormi's photos go viral almost immediately after Kylie shares them on her Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter. But she hasn't been on her mother's social media (apart from the stroller shot, in which she can't be seen), in quite some time, according to ELLE. That hiatus finally came to an end when Jenner shared three videos on Snapchat, with different filters, of her baby laughing.

The videos are indisputably adorable, and fans clearly want more given the many memes that are popping up left and right.

Romance rumors first spread after Kylie and Travis were spotted together at a Coachella party last April, according to ELLE. A "source" said the two had been friends "for a while," but that nothing was serious and Kylie was only trying to make her ex boyfriend, Tyga, jealous.

Well, that proved to be fake news. They started hanging out together more, ELLE reported, first at an NBA playoff game in Houston just a few weeks later, and then in Boston for the weekend together while Travis was performing two shows. By May, Kylie went "Instagram official" with Travis in a group photo at the 2017 Met Gala and, by June, the couple got matching butterfly tattoos, according to ELLE.

Finally by February, they welcomed what many Twitter users are calling the cutest baby ever. And perhaps the most meme-able one, too.

