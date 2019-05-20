Memes About The Plastic Water Bottle In 'Game Of Thrones' Make It Clear Fans Have Had Enough
You may recall, earlier in Game of Thrones Season 8, a hilarious gaffe that was soon spun into meme gold: the craft services coffee cup. Spotting a modern paper cup in the Episode 4 banquet was so hilariously incongruous that it reached legend status; viewers will be talking about it for years to come. And now the coffee cup has a friend. That's right: they did it again. There was another slip-up in the finale, and these memes about the plastic water bottle in Game of Thrones have a lot to say about it.
The plastic bottle is, if anything, even more out of place than the coffee cup — and harder to spot. You had to really be looking to see it, but once you know where to look, you'll never see anything else. It was in the scene were all the lords and ladies gathered to pick their new king in a watered-down attempt at democracy that didn't actually take the common people's opinions into account at all. Would they have voted for King Bran? Doesn't matter! They are at the whim of the ruling class.
Much like the coffee cup, the plastic bottle soon came to represent something more than a minor mistake. Viewers had already been complaining that the final season felt careless because it seemed to discard all the character work and plot developments that came before it. Having not one, but two beverages left behind onscreen seemed to exemplify that carelessness.
The Sequel
There she is in all her glory. The plastic water bottle peeping from behind Sam's boot isn't as bold as the Mother of Dragons' latte, but it is undeniably present.
Setting Precedent
New Bottle Who Dis?
If your gaze strayed from the bottle, you might have seen a stranger sitting next to Sam. Presumably he is one of the lords of the seven kingdoms but, uh, we've never seen him before. Was he there for the battle? Did he help out? Who is this guy?
Just Kidding
What Is This, A Crossover Episode?
Game of Thrones and disposable bottles isn't the crossover episode I would have ever expected, but it is one that 2019 deserves. #Shade.
The Choice Is Yours
Personally, I'd go coffee cup all the way. Yes, the plastic water bottle has the long-term ability to destroy our environment, but in battle, the coffee cup can use sizzling temperatures to burn its victims. Just like Daenerys would have wanted.
That's Not In Character
It All Makes Sense
All Hail King Plastic Water Bottle, First Of Her Name
The Audacity
Most of the tweets about the bottle were pure disbelief. Fans have been venting their frustrations about Season 8 for weeks. By now, incredulous gifs are all that remain.
Exclude Aegon From This Narrative
No one epitomizes Game of Thrones exhaustion better than Jon Snow. He's been cold and tired for eight seasons, and now he just wants to go on a nice wintery hike with his dog instead of talking about plastic bottles. It's understandable.
This epic series concluded with some brutal shocks, big celebrations, and disappointing moments. But personally, I will always remember the laughable mistakes best of all.