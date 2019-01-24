Congrats are in order for Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher as they welcomed their new baby boy, Jacob Bryan Fisher, into the world on Monday, Jan. 21. Underwood waited a few days to post three very cute photos post-delivery, and Fisher also waited a bit before posting one of his own. But they were worth the wait, because they're every bit as sweet as you would expect from a new doting dad. Mike Fisher shared his first photo of baby Jacob, and fans are swooning.

In his post, Fisher is shown holding his new born baby to his chest. In the caption, Fisher wrote that he feels extremely lucky to have a second child. Plus the size difference between the baby and Fisher's hand is swoon worthy. So sweet!

"Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand," Fisher wrote before adding the hashtags #grateful and #miraclebaby.

Fans are sharing in on his excitement. "Congratulations he’s so cute. What a beautiful family you all are💗 You’re very blessed," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations 🎉 mom of boys is the best! I have a 7 year old and 20 month old," another added.

And some made sure to congratulate the entire family. "Welcome Jacob!! 💞 Congrats to you, Carrie and Izzy!!," added yet another.

The family announced Underwood's pregnancy in September via Instagram, according to Entertainment Tonight. And the sex of the baby was revealed when Underwood co-hosted the CMAs with fellow country crooner Brad Paisley.

Underwood and Fisher have been extremely honest with fans about their fertility struggles. Underwood shared that she suffered three miscarriages in the last few years, according to Country Living, while hoping to expand her family. She also suffered a horrible fall at her home in 2017, which lead her to getting 40 stitches in her face. Despite this, she's had the support of Fisher all along this journey as a stand-up husband and father.

They managed to make date nights and time together their priority, despite the couple's busy schedules.

And he continued to be a good dad to first born Isaiah, going on father son adventures like the time he taught him how to shoot a bow and arrow.

And the two were all smiles during a recent fishing trip. Talk about #dadgoals.

Fisher and Underwood met at one of Underwood's 2008 concerts, according to Us Weekly, and have been together ever since. They married in Georgia in 2010 and had their first son, Isaiah, in 2015. And, of course, they added baby boy number 2, Jacob, earlier this week.

The family has another new addition as well. They also adopted a puppy, according to Us Weekly, that Fisher announced Isaiah named Zero.

The Fisher/Underwood household has gotten a whole lot busier as of late, but it looks like everyone couldn't be happier about baby Jacob joining in on all the fun.