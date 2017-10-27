Millie Bobby Brown Looks Completely Different With Her New Hairstyle, & Fans Are Obsessed

When you binge watch a Netflix series, it is very easy to get emotionally attached to certain characters, especially if you've been watching the series for hours at a time. Stranger Things is one of those series where people have certainly grown to love the characters and the people who play them. I mean, the cast of rag tag kids in the '80's based science fiction show, are so darn cute. So, when something about the characters change, people really take note. During the red carpet premiere for Stranger Things Season 2 this week, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown looked completely different with her new hairstyle and needless to say, fans are obsessed.

If you haven't seen Stranger Things Season 1 by now, you should. And if you haven't spent all day inside watching Stranger Things Season 2 by now, then you're not one of the many Netflix subscribers who spent their Friday watching the new season of the series in its entirety — and you need to. Fans of Stranger Things know actress Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, the young psychokinetic girl that assists Will's friends in finding their friend who has disappeared.

In season one of the show, Brown's hair was closely cropped to her head, wearing that iconic pink dress and blue jacket on top. But on Thursday Brown debuted a new look that is a far cry from her season one character and she looks amazing.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...