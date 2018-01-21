Millie Bobby Brown's SAG Awards Dress Will Give You Serious Fashion Envy

Stranger Things led the pack of TV nominations at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with GLOW and Big Little Lies, with four nods apiece. The breakout sci-fi series from Netflix won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series last year, with a memorable speech by David Harbour, and this year, Millie Bobby Brown earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The always well-dressed starlet gets lots of attention for her red carpet looks and Millie Bobby Brown's SAG Awards dress was no exception.

Every red carpet, fashion editorial spread, and paparazzi-strewn event Brown participates in seems to stir up a great deal of debate around the supposed propriety of how we talk about a 13-year-old actress's looks. But it's clear that she loves playing around with her personal style, has a prodigious awareness of the camera, and seems to be handling the onslaught of attention with grace. It's fair to critique the way we talk about her, but her personal style choices are hers. She's allowed to present herself however she wants to, and she should definitely be allowed to flex, hone, and experiment with her own skills. She even deserves the space to make the odd fashion mistake, should there ever be a misstep.

More to come...