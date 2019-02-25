There are some celeb couples you just can't help rooting for, no matter how on-again, off-again they might be. Like Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, who reunited for the Oscars tonight (much to the thrill delight of fans everywhere).

If you're a Mindy Kaling follower on Instagram, you might have already seen the story she posted featuring the new-ish mom and her former Office co-star (and boyfriend), B.J. Novak, en route to the Oscars. At least, Novak is pretty sure it was the Oscars? In one of the most entertaining moments of the story, Kaling had to set him straight about which awards ceremony they were actually attending.

"Why would we be going to the Grammys?"

"Why am *I* going to the Oscars?"

This chemistry is what makes everybody love these two together so much! Onscreen and off. They're just adorable when they're side-by-side, whether they're all glammed up and headed to the Academy Awards or wearing their Ryan and Kelly costumes, trading hilarious barbs.

And it wasn't just the ride to the Oscars that got people buzzing... Kaling and Novak also went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party together... and, well, you can imagine the looks those two must have gotten when they made their entrance.

It was truly an emotional moment for so many. People had very, very strong feelings, like...

More to come...