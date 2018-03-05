Most people probably think of the red carpet and the golden statuettes when they hear "Academy Awards," but here's your friendly reminder that for some actors, the best part is the host of Oscars bashes that take place later on. At least one pair got an early jump on the festivities on Sunday night, when Mindy Kaling brought B.J. Novak to an Oscars after-party. Kaling provided a tip-off in her Instagram. "I'm headed out for a night of fun with my best friend," Kaling said in the short video, before turning the camera on Novak. "What's up, Snapshot?" the Office alum called out enthusiastically. Kaling reacted with faux exasperation, shaking her head and apologizing to her followers.

Kaling is costarring in A Wrinkle in Time, set to premiere next week, and she brought Novak to the Vanity Fair party, just as she did after last year's Oscars. She's been keeping a low profile since giving birth to her daughter, Katherine, in December. Her return to the public eye came just over a week ago, when she joined costars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon for a preview screening of their film at Disneyland, according to People. There isn't enough caffeine and Spanx in the world that could get me to an Oscar party less than three months postpartum, so hats off to her.

Kaling is raising her daughter on her own, and she's fortunate to have the financial resources and emotional support system to make it work. Last week, she revealed the welcome gift little Katherine received from Winfrey, and it's exactly as extravagant as you'd imagine. "I got a call from my assistant," Kaling told USA Today. "She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present." Kaling said she decided to skip work that day when she heard how it would be delivered: "Two men are going to be coming to your house, they said, with a U-Haul truck."

The truck, as it turned out, contained an ornate hand-carved bookcase filled with classic works of children's literature, each of which bore the the inscription, "'Katherine's Book Club." Winfrey commissioned the bookcase to resemble the treehouse Kaling's character resides in for A Wrinkle in Time, and Kaling said that it "looks like a beautiful castle" and is "prettier than any professional dollhouse." No, she hasn't showed it off yet, and yes, I am very annoyed about that.

More to come...