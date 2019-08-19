While it's not uncommon for young girls to mimic their mother's style, Mindy Kaling and her daughter Kit may be the ultimate twins, especially in the shoe department. The actor recently shared a sweet new photo of herself and her 20-month-old daughter — whose full name is Katherine, but Kaling cutely calls her Kit — kicking around in the same pair of glittery sandals. And, as you may have expected, it's probably the cutest thing you'll see all day.

"Got these little pons sandals for me and Kit," the actor wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post that featured a photograph of both her and Kit wearing matching pairs of silver glitter Pons Sandals. "Glitter is our aesthetic," the actor continued. Although neither Kaling nor her daughter Katherine's face are visible in the photograph — it focuses instead on their legs and feet — it remains an adorable snapshot of the mother-daughter duo.

While Kaling clearly has the fashion aspect of parenting down, she recently told The New York Times Magazine that she was "surprised" at how much she enjoys being a mom. "I did not think I had a big maternal instinct," Kaling told the magazine. "I'm very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about."

But Kaling told the magazine she found herself to be naturally more patient with her daughter than she has been with others: "They don't tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you'll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you."

The actor is also hoping her daughter comes to love one of her favorite hobbies — shopping. "If my daughter is not into shopping, then I'm screwed," Kaling recently told People. "I mean, my mom and I didn't go do athletic activities together, like go hiking; we bonded basically through shopping and she loved clothes and fashion as much as I did." Kaling went on to say she hoped she and her own daughter would be able to continue that tradition, and if this sweet new photo is any indication, she's probably got a little fashionista on her hands.

Of course, this isn't the first time Kaling and her daughter have been spotted in matching shoes or outfits. In November, for example, Kaling shared a photo of herself and Kit wearing matching pink Converse. Then in December, the two donned matching blue Eiffel Tower pajamas to wait for Santa's arrival.

What's more, the star has also been given more than one miniature versions of outfits she wore as obstetrician Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project. In September, for example, she shared a child's onesie Dolce & Gabbana had made for her daughter, which was an exact replica of Dolce & Gabbana floral dress she'd worn on The Mindy Project. "Introducing Mini Mindy Lahiri on the block!" Kaling wrote on Instagram in a post featuring a picture of her holding both the original dress and the child-sized replica.

Needless to say, Mindy Kaling and Kit are completely winning when it comes to the mommy-daughter matching game. Now, if only we could get a peek inside their twinning closet...