Mindy Kaling Posted The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Bump & Fans Can't Handle It

Ever since it was announced that comedian, author, and actress, Mindy Kaling was expecting her first child, fans have been clamoring over some sort of update from the star on her pregnancy. Well, that day has finally come, because Mindy Kaling posted an adorable photo of her bump. And yes, as you could have guessed, she made a pretty good joke with it as well.

In July, it was revealed that Kaling was pregnant, as E! News reported that the 38-year-old was having her first child. Since then, Kaling has confirmed the news and even told Ellen Degeneres that she knew the sex of her baby in Oct., saying, "I am not waiting. I’m having a girl." But following this happy news, Kaling hasn't really delved into too many details about her pregnancy, so her latest Instagram post has fans everywhere swooning. The photo features Kaling in a voice recording studio, with her bump peeking out from under a blue sweater. "How I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. “Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!” #themindyproject#laterbaby," she captioned the photo.

Fans of Kaling's hit Hulu show, The Mindy Project, will be quick to recognize not just one, but two signature lines from the show, "Exsqueeze me?" and "Later, baby," which makes Kaling's post all the more sweet, as the current season is also the final season of the show.

Previously, Kaling hadn't shared any personal photos of herself showing her bump, so fans are definitely excited to see how healthy and glowing the actress is. "Literally the cutest - love the baby bump," one user commented on the photo, with another writing, "Look at that bump! So cute, congrats Mindy!"

And then there were even some fans who expressed their gratitude towards Kaling for finally sharing a photo of her bump. "Ahhhhhhh pregnant Mindy gives me hope for my future," someone wrote, continuing, "that one day in all my awkwardness I can get knocked up too."

In September, Kaling first openly discussed her pregnancy with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, when she got real about everything she's feeling with this new chapter of her life. Specifically, how she's learning to let go:

I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.

So, maybe the reason fans aren't seeing a lot of photos of Kaling's progressing pregnancy is that she's trying to take the time to relax and enjoy this special time with her growing baby. But, of course, because she's Mindy Kaling, she couldn't let the interview with Geist pass without cracking at least a few jokes:

It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child.

Continuing her interview with Geist, Kaling revealed that she was looking to her own mother as inspiration for how to be a good parent. Kaling's mother, unfortunately, passed away of cancer in 2012, but her legacy lives on in Kaling:

My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.

And while not much else is known about Kaling's pregnancy, other than the fact that it was "an unexpected surprise," according to a source who spoke to E! News. And while, of course, it would be awesome to see even more bump photos from Kaling, the fact of the matter is that it's her body, her baby, and her life. She doesn't have to share any more details if she doesn't want to. End of story.