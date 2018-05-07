On the first Monday night every May, the biggest names in fashion and entertainment come together to create magic — or at least, be gawked at by fans all over the world. The Met Gala is the one night a year where designers dress celebrities based on a specific theme, but there is no telling who just might show up. New mom Mindy Kaling, who is in some of this year's biggest films, of course, was a guest at the Met. And Mindy Kaling's 2018 Met Gala look was absolutely stunning, proving that Kaling was a true queen on the red carpet.

Before celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, no one really knew what to expect. Especially since this year's theme — "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" — was likely to be a little controversial, according to Harper's Bazaar, due to the fact that religion is a little bit of a touchy subject. But with Kaling, no one had anything to worry about, because of course, Kaling killed it.

Her floor length dress, complete with a crown, looked stunning on her, addressing the gala's dress code of "Sunday Best," according to the New York Times, while still keeping in line with Kaling's personal sense of style.

But of course Kaling looked great — after all, she is no stranger to the Met Gala. On Monday, hours before she made her appearance at the Met Gala, Kaling tweeted out a photo of all of her Met Gala looks, teasing her appearance later that evening. It really shouldn't come as a surprise that Kaling looked amazing in every single one of her looks and that her appearance at the 2018 Met Gala can now join the ranks of her previously slaying her appearance.

Last year, according to Glamour, Kaling "won" the Met Gala by live tweeting and Instagramming her night for all of her followers to be a part of — not to mention she told the New York Times that she took the subway to get to the Gala. Considering that the ball is one of the most exclusive events of the year, according to the New York Times, these tweets were greatly appreciated by fans who didn't have the $30,000 to front up for a ticket.

But this year, Kaling might have been a little more familiar with the Met Gala than other attendees. This is because her new film, Ocean's 8, (which is due out in theaters next month) Kaling plays a significant role in a jewel heist that takes place at the Met Gala, according to The Cut. In the trailer for the film, Kaling can be seen walking on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in character. Not only did Kaling get the honor attending the event in real life, but her character in the film got to, too — which makes her pretty special.

And a lot has changed since Kaling "won" the Met Ball last year. Kaling became a mom to a daughter named Katherine Kaling, whom she welcomed into the world in December, according to TODAY.

Kaling subsequently revealed that she has gained a bit of anxiety from being a parent. Kaling told TODAY in March:

I never understood how much I would worry and how much that worry is unceasing. Happiness, for me, now, is just a feeling of relief. I'm in a constant state of worry, but I'm enjoying it, too.

On Monday, she was riding a stronger feeling, writing in an Instagram post, "You can be the king but watch the queen conquer. 👑👑👑 #MetGala"

We are definitely ready to bow down to that.

