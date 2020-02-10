Mindy Kaling's appeared flawless in a yellow gown by Dolce & Gabbana at the 2020 Academy Awards, but what might not have been so apparent was the link from Meghan Markle to Mindy Kaling's Oscars look. Because although the Sussexes didn't attend the awards show, some might argue that a part of Markle was kinda, sorta there — at least in spirit.

Part of Kaling's prep involved the professional attentions of stylist Jessica Mulroney, Markle's best friend, and unofficial stylist of the 2019 royal wedding. (So that's why she shone like the sun.) On Sunday, Kaling took to her Instagram Story to tease her Oscars look. The image included Mulroney holding a yellow satin YSL Tribute heel in one hand and a red platform heel from Stuart Weitzman in the other hand, according to The Sun. "Decisions, decisions," The Morning Show actress captioned her photo.

Mulroney also dressed Kaling for the Independent Spirit Awards just one day prior on Saturday. For that event, the Ocean's 8 actress wore a colorful Carolina Herrera gown. Kaling tagged Mulroney on Instagram in a series of photos featuring her look. "Look 1 of a million. Starting off with a bang," Markle's BFF commented on Kaling's post.

In case you missed the buzz, rumors were flying ahead of the 2020 Oscars that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be making an appearance at the star-studded event. They turned down an invitation to present the award for Best Picture at this year's ceremony, Hello! magazine reported. "They were honored by the request, but declined the invitation," a source told the publication.

Even though the Oscars were technically Markle-less, Mulroney's touch meant we had someone who at least looked pretty royal.