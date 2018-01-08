Mindy Kaling’s Time’s Up Instagram About Her Black Nursing Bra Is Something All Moms Are Going To Love

While a majority of celebrities are out in full force for award show season, one new mom is staying in, while also speaking out. Though Kaling couldn't attend the awards, she shared an incredible photo to Instagram to stand in solidarity with all the actors and actresses wearing black as part of the "Time's Up" initiative. Mindy Kaling's "Time's Up" Instagram about her nursing bra is something all moms are going to love. And that is not an exaggeration.

In case you missed it, the Golden Globes were on Sunday night, and most of Hollywood was out in full force to celebrate great movies, shows, and creativity all around. But while the glitz and the glam of the red carpet was obviously dazzling, the most incredible part of it all was the sea of black dresses, tuxedos, and accessories on the television screen. As part of the newly launched Time's Up movement, all of those in Hollywood who want to show their support wore all black to the show. And so Kaling, who gave birth to her first child, daughter Katherine Swati Kaling, on Dec. 15, couldn't exactly make it. Nevertheless, she persisted, and explained how she was showing her support from home, in a nursing bra.

