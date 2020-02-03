Between the high-energy halftime show featuring Shakira and J. Lo, the epic commercials, and the game itself, there was a lot for viewers to take in during Super Bowl LIV. So much, in fact, that many probably missed a brand new and very exciting Minions: The Rise of Gru teaser that aired during the big game.

In case you didn't know such a prequel/sequel was in the works — surprise! As a 30-second teaser trailer's description explains, Minions: The Rise of Gru is "the untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain," Not much is revealed about the actual plot in the teaser trailer. However, a gravely-sounding narrator does list off, in rapid succession a few things viewers should expect.

"This summer, get ready for action, bad guys, snacks, more bad guys, tighty-whities, explosions, jet bikes, nuns, nunchucks, Otto, Otto's braces, chest air, yoga, pilots, a pet rock, Tupperware, Kung-Fu ..." he exclaims as all of these things appear on-screen. "Get ready for the minions." Check it out for yourself!

Illumination on YouTube

Minions: The Rise of Gru will act as a bridge of sorts between 2015's Minions and the first installment of the Despicable Me series. But even if you're not already a fan of any of the movies, the upcoming film will also be able to stand on its own — with no prior knowledge of the others required.

With that said, fans of the franchise will be happy to hear the returning voice talent of Steve Carell as Gru. Kyle Balda will also return as director, and Pierre Coffin will reprise his role as the collective minions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although Coffin won't be co-directing this time around, Brian Lynch Lynch is returning to write and Balda will be joined by Brad Ableson as a co-director. Other familiar voices, according to the publication, include: Russell Brand, Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie, and Dave Bautista.

It's worth pointing out the clip that aired during Super Bowl LIV was just a teaser — and that a full-length trailer is set to premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Fans will hopefully have the opportunity to learn more about the plot of Minions: The Rise of Gru at that time. (You know, before it hits theaters on July3.) But let's be completely honest, here: You'd probably still take your kids to see it even if you had no idea what it was about.