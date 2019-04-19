Supermodel Miranda Kerr gave fans something to really cheer about when she broke the news that she's expecting again. Earlier this months, the model/businesswoman walked a red carpet in Germany and struck a pose, using her hands to show off her new bump. This baby will be Kerr’s second with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, according to The Independent, and she also shares a son with former husband Orlando Bloom. The supermodel has such a healthy attitude toward pregnancy and being a mom, so this exciting news is a perfect chance to look back and at Miranda Kerr's best quotes about motherhood over the years.

Kerr followed her quiet announcement up with a post on Instagram of the red-carpet moment and simply added emojis for pregnancy, an angel, and a heart. One notable thing about this pregnancy news is that it comes so closely on the heels of her last baby’s birth; she and Spiegel welcomed son Hart into their family just 10 months ago, the Daily Mail reported, so she’ll soon be a mom to two kids under 2 years old! But she’s sure to handle it all in stride.

Here are nine of Miranda Kerr’s quotes about motherhood that make her so relatable, I want to schedule a playdate.

On Being A "Milk Maid" mirandakerr on Instagram In 2011, Kerr told Australia’s Herald Sun that she was doing the very best she could to juggle her breastfeeding and pumping schedule while also doing her job. “I am breastfeeding and pumping,” she said. “When I am at work I am pumping, I feel like a milk maid, but it is worth it. I definitely did not realize how challenging it is being a mother and working.”

On The Joys Of Childbirth mirandakerr on Instagram The model told InStyle Australia that childbirth almost did her in, but she persevered. “I actually thought I was going to die at one point and left my body. I was looking down on myself, the pain was so intense. I kept thinking, ‘How do women do this?’ But if other women have done this, I can do it too. I was determined.”

On The Lessons Of Entrepreneurship mirandakerr on Instagram In 2019, Kerr spoke with InStyle, reflecting on the role that her work plays in the lives of her children. “It’s also important that my kids see that I’m a working mum and I have my own business and that their dad has his own business and we both work hard and money doesn’t grow on trees!”

On Changing Perspectives mirandakerr on Instagram Just seven months after giving birth to her first child, Kerr rocked the runway in Sydney wearing a swimsuit, according to the Herald Sun. She commented that the arrival of her son had greatly rearranged her perspective on success and work. “My priority is to be with him (Flynn) so I am very selective with what I do. I love to be a mum and a wife, that is the most important thing, and then just do a few select jobs,” she said, according to the Herald Sun.

On Lack Of Sleep mirandakerr on Instagram When asked if she’d considered hiring a nanny so that she could work more, Kerr told Adelaide Now: “I've found a new sense of strength and stamina, so somehow it all comes together. I was always into my sleep, but it's so different now I'm a mother. I don't sleep much. But when he gives me that smile, my heart just melts.” She added that she realized how fortunate she was to be in a career where she could take her baby to work with her.

On The Future mirandakerr on Instagram Modeling won’t be the last thing Kerr does. She also oversees a line of organic skincare which has become her passion. “I have so much more that I want to do aside from modeling. I can live with my body not being in shape if I have a healthy son. It's worth it," she told InStyle Australia.

On Being A Woman mirandakerr on Instagram Though her body has been the focus of her career Kerr told W magazine that she was even more in awe of something else that it was custom-made for. “I am so fascinated with the female body and the way it’s capable of carrying a child. It’s just one of the most magical things and I feel very lucky that I was able to have Flynn,” Kerr said.