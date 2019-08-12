It looks like congratulations are in order for Olympic swimmer Bode Miller and professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck. A little more than one year after they lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emmeline, in a tragic drowning accident, they are adding to their family once again. On Monday, Morgan and Bode Miller announced they're expecting identical twin boys with the most beautiful and touching photos shared on Instagram.

As People reported, both Bode and Morgan took to Instagram on Monday to share the news. Morgan took the opportunity to reflect on her previous pregnancy, as well as how are family has coped with the loss of Emmy. "Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight," she wrote. "How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her."

Morgan went on to explain that delivering her son signified a "monumental step forward," and "proof that time continued" without her daughter — even though all she wanted was for to stop. She continued:

But let me say this....I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist. Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys.

Interestingly, it seems that Bode has wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. (Which is oddly specific, yes.) And it looks like there's actually a chance that could happen. That's because the twins are due on Nov. 11, and Bode's birthday is October 12. "From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow," Morgan ended her touching Instagram post.

Bode also shared a photo of his four children via Instagram writing, "Twins! Identical twins! Couldn’t be more excited to grow this beautiful family my wife and I have created. Dream come true."

The Millers welcomed a baby boy, Easton, in October 2018, according to Today.

More to come ...