Although I'm not a mom myself, every mom I've ever known has had one thing in common: they always knew where the "good snacks" were hidden and, fortunately, let me in on the secret from time to time. And as it turns out hidden treasures full of tasty treats is just a thing moms do, though they may not tell many people about it. As a recent study has uncovered, the majority of moms are hiding the best snacks from the rest of their families and while it's probably unsurprising to learn, it's a brilliant tactic.

Of course, having kids is life-changing and a beautiful time in your life. But... it also means sacrificing a lot — including your snacks. Frankly, it's smart to have a little hiding place for all your favorite snacks just for yourself, especially when your kids are rowdy bottomless pits or perhaps don't appreciate just how good those chocolate covered pretzels are.

The new survey, conducted by food company Crispy Green, found that two-thirds of American moms have a "secret snack supply that they keep hidden from the family," according to Fox News. And that's not all; the survey also discovered that moms aren't just hiding their "good snacks" from their kids, but they're stashing them away from their partners as well. I get it... snacking is serious business and after a long day, that candy bar hidden, likely coupled with some sweet silence, in the closet just hits the spot.

The survey conducted by Crispy Green included 2,000 American women between the ages of 21 to 45 who were asked about their snacking habits. Of the participants, 66 percent of moms polled — or two out of three women — admitted that they "hide the really good snacks to avoid sharing them with their partner and children," according to the findings. Additionally, the survey found that 73 percent said they enjoy having a quick snack 'in secret'," while sadly seven out of 10 moms polled said they have felt "guilt over simply eating a snack" and 42 percent said they were "embarrassed about their snacking habits."

But, what types of snacks are moms hiding? While the survey didn't delve that deep, it did find out the top snacks women in general enjoy. According to the survey's findings shared with Romper, those snacks are:

Chips Candy Cookies Fruits and veggies

Fox News further reported that among moms' top snack preferences included nuts, popcorn, crackers, ice cream, yogurt, and pretzels, descending in that order.

"It comes as no surprise that moms eat in secret," Angela Liu, founder and CEO of Crispy Green told Chowhound. "With such a hectic and busy lifestyle, moms need their secret snacks stashed nearby so they can grab them at any moment."

While this study didn't provide any groundbreaking new information about the secret world of snacking habits of moms, its findings are certainly validating to learn that your treasure chest of treats isn't out of the ordinary — although stashing fruits and veggies is, well, somewhat of an outlier, if you ask me. Either way, as Lindsey DeCaro, RDN, LDN, told Fox News, snacking is totally normal, no matter your food of choice, and it's something that women shouldn't really feel any guilt over, which many do, as the survey suggested. As she explained to the news outlet:

Snacks actually provide a great opportunity to both curb your hunger and get the nutrients you need to be healthy. No guilt involved — just make the time to snack smartly and you’ll make wise choices for your overall health. ... No one should feel guilty about grabbing a bite between meals to keep them going, but if it’s a matter of looking after your health, it can be as simple as just having the right things on hand.

At the end of the day, moms deserve those snacks and there's nothing wrong with enjoying said goodies in the comfort of your choice of peace and quiet, whether that be in the back of your closet or digging to the back of the freezer.

