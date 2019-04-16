Every month, Hulu adds and drops content from their library, so if you’ve been eyeing a title on their catalog, now may be the time to watch. The streamer is letting go of tons of popular films next month, which means you only have a number of weeks before you have to say goodbye. If you’re hoping to catch these titles before they’re gone, here’s a list of all the movies leaving Hulu in May.

Hulu is gearing up to premiere plenty of exciting new content in May, including its new original series, Catch-22, starring George Clooney. But to make way for all the new shows and films, the streamer is dropping a number of great films that they’ve had on their platform for a while. Some of the classics leaving Hulu include Julia Roberts’ 1988 coming-of-age movie, Mystic Pizza, as well as 1999 Academy Award-winner, American Beauty.

A few of my all-time favorite fantasy films are also departing Hulu next month, including Edward Scissorhands, featuring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder; Waterworld, which will leave you seriously thinking about climate change; and Equilibrium, in which Christian Bale and Taye Diggs throw down in some of the coolest gun-fight scenes ever.

Along with a detailed list of every movie leaving Hulu next month — on May 31 to be exact — here’s a highlight of some popular titles to catch before they leave the streamer for good.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective & Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Giphy As a kid, I could never get enough of Jim Carrey’s silliness, and no movies embody his humor quite like the Ace Ventura series. In the two films, Carrey plays a hilarious pet detective that ends up in funny situations trying to help the animals he loves. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) both leave Hulu on May 31.

Batman Begins Giphy If you loved the Christian Bale era of Batman, you may want to catch Batman Begins (2005) before it leaves Hulu on May 31. The film tells the story of billionaire orphan Bruce Wayne and how he evolved into Gotham City’s famous caped crusader.

Edward Scissorhands Giphy Edward Scissorhands (1990) is an artsy cult classic, so if you haven’t seen it, you might want to catch it on Hulu before May 31. As the first collaboration between director Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, the movie tells a magical story of a scientist who creates an artificial man, Edward (Depp) who has scissors in place of his hands.

Office Space Giphy Whether you know it or not, you’ve probably heard a reference to the comedy cult classic, Office Space (1999) at some point in your life. The film, which has become embedded in pop culture, tells the story of a group of co-workers who plot revenge on their company after learning about upcoming layoffs. Office Space leaves Hulu on May 31.