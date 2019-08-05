Countless millennials grew up loving My Little Pony — the TV series, the cute merchandise, the movie... All of that 80s goodness has come and gone, of course, but the beloved characters are returning again for a whole new generation of viewers to enjoy. Now, Hasbro is launching yet another new way to enjoy your favorite characters with My Little Pony Live. News of the live show was initially announced in June, and months later, My Little Pony Live musical tour dates have finally been revealed, so get ready to sing and dance along with your kiddos, Sparkle, Applejack, and more.

The tour will hit 22 cities across the United States in 2020, kicking it all off at The Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota, in March. Tickets will be made available soon, and My Little Pony Live will star a bunch of your favorite characters, like Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Fluttershy, and Rainbow Dash, according to the show's website.

And fortunately, there are no shortage of My Little Pony Live shows, which will run roughly 75 minutes with a 15 minute intermission, as it'll hit both coasts, the north, south, and even the midwest. According to a press release shared with Romper on Monday, here's the full list of My Little Pony Live tour dates:

March 7, 2020: St. Paul, Minnesota — The Ordway

March 8, 2020: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Riverside Theatre

March 21, 2020: Rosemont, Illinois — Rosemont Theatre

March 28, 2020: Indianapolis, Indiana — Clowes Memorial Hall

March 29, 2020: Columbus, Ohio — Palace Theatre

April 8, 2020: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — The Tower Theatre

April 9, 2020: Brookville, New York — Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

April 10, 2020: Boston, Massachusetts — Chebalier Theatre

April 11, 2020: Morristown, New Jersey — Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 15, 2020: Red Bank, New Jersey — Count Basie Theatre

April 17, 2020: Worcester, Massachusetts — The Hanover Theatre

April 18, 2020: New Haven, Connecticut — Shubert Theatre

April 19, 2020: Rochester, New York — Kodak Theatre

May 2, 2020: Jacksonville, Florida — Times Union Center

May 3, 2020: Tampa, Florida — Morsani Hall

May 30, 2020: Atlanta, Georgia — Fox Theatre

June 2, 2020: Greensboro, North Carolina — Steve Tanger Center

June 9, 2020: Grand Prairie, Texas — The Theatre at Grand Prairie

June 10, 2020: Midland, Texas — Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

June 11, 2020: San Antonio, Texas — The Tobin Center

June 26, 2020: San Jose, California — Center for the Performing Arts

June 28, 2020: Modesto, California — Gallo Center for the Arts

Mills Entertainment on YouTube

The show — which is being produced by by Hasbro and Mills Entertainment, according to Billboard — will follow the "Mane Six" as they and the rest of Equestria get ready for the blossoming of Ponyville's Rainbow Tree. The tree is meant to bring about "another hundred years of friendship," but there's one problem — the tree is in bad shape. In the live show, according to the press release, the "Mane Six" will set out to find a cure for the ailing Rainbow Tree. They'll have to rely on "strength, determination, creativity and — of course — the magic of friendship!" if they hope to achieve their goal, however.

If reading all those dates and getting the scoop on what the show's about got you eager and excited to pack up the kids and head out to a My Little Pony Live show, you're certainly not alone. Tickets aren't on sale just yet, but will be soon. According to the show's website, tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 9, so mark your calendars now.

My Little Pony Live is intended to be a family show, offering something for all ages, so parents will enjoy it as much as their kids. It may not be the My Little Pony you grew up with decades ago, but it sounds like it'll be just as fun and perhaps even more adorable.