Lest you think babies have ceased being born during the pandemic, I am here to tell you life... finds a way. However, on top of the stress of delivering in the apocalypse, you still have to name that child. Because of all the parents clicking through, Nameberry already has the top 2020 baby names so far, and luckily, none are related to COVID-19. In fact, some are pretty surprising.

Nameberry scours the available data and determines which names are topping the charts. Some of the names will be familiar — like Atticus and Olivia — but there are a few unexpected in the bunch that will turn your head. If you're a fan of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, you'll recognize the name "Luna," which is inching up the charts, but nearly all the names on the list have a classic feel, cementing the notion that the names made popular from the '50s to the '80s and '90s (hello, Linda and Heather) might not see a resurgence any time soon. The names harken back to our grandparents and great grandparents, and now, out of our own nostalgia or for the want of something different, they are back and more popular than ever.

Unlike which names are actually used for babies, these Nameberry lists are based on which names get the most clicks on their website. Currently, the Social Security Administration is waiting to release the yearly baby names list in response to the coronavirus crisis.

eli_asenova/E+/Getty Images

Top 10 Girl Names Because we're apparently still doing the gender thing, the names are separated by "girl" names and "boy" names, but you do you when you name your kids. Luna Maeve Aurora Olivia Isla Ava Ophelia Eleanor Eloise Personally, I adore the name Eleanor. Not only do I stan Eleanor Roosevelt like the historical fangirl that I am, but the nickname Elle could not be sweeter. I am a little worried about all the Ophelias, given how the story ended for her, but the name itself is a Shakespearean wonder. As for the others on the list, whether you're a Disney princess who loves a good nap, or the coolest character in television history (with the most stunning wardrobe), there's a name on here for it. (And a lot of ending-in-A sounds.)