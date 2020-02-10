And the male nominees are...

It's no secret that the Academy Awards often overlook powerful female and minority performances, but one celebrity used her appearance on the red carpet to raise awareness. Natalie Portman honored female directors snubbed at the Oscars, wearing a Dior cape embroidered with the names of directors overlooked in the 2020 nominations.

Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times posted a video of the outfit showing the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller, and Mari Diop, and others.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” Portman said in the video.

Again, like last year, not a single female director was nominated for Best Director. Those nominated for Best Director this year included Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood; Todd Phillips for Joker; Bong Joon-ho for Parasite; Martin Scorsese for The Irishman; and Sam Mendes for 1917.

There was a lengthy list of female directors who the Academy opted to omit from their nominations and Portman wasn't taking the lack of representation lying down. Keeping in line with her history of speaking out against female award snubs, Portman made her opposition known.

More to come...