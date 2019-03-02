My Instagram feed of late is full of sun and sand. From Palm Springs to Puerto Rico, my friends have headed south to escape this long, brutal winter we're experiencing here in the Midwest. And I have to admit, I'm now daydreaming of a tropical escape. The colorful new kids' collaboration between H&M and Natalie Lété won't physically ship you to paradise, but mentally, it might help. The French artist's baby and children's line features a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors, with whimsical animal and botanical prints. Basically, it will put you in instant "vacay mode" — which also happens to be a phrase printed on one of the line's fun t-shirts.

The capsule collection hits stores and online on March 7 and will include t-shirts, jackets, jeans, dresses, jumpsuits, shorts, swimwear and shoes, according to an H&M rep. Every item in the line boasts Lété's signature style of colorful, dreamlike illustrations of flowers and animals. In fact, the collection began right in the Paris-based artist's atelier.

"The H&M team came into my studio and I showed them my cupboard full of drawings and we chose designs that suit the H&M customer and spirit," Lété tells Romper. And it's clear from looking at the final collection that it captures Lété's enchanting vision of the world.

"I like to feel close to nature. I create beautiful images to transform my everyday life into a happy vision of the world. I hope that this collection shows my vision of happiness," she says.

Normally when I look through a children's collection, there are only a handful of pieces that I think my kiddos would wear constantly, but with Lété's H&M line, so many items are a home run. Of course, I'm a sucker for bold colors and prints, and this line is bold with a capital 'B.' I love the floral and fauna smock dress ($30), with its little coral fringe around the arms, and the chameleon-and-banana-leaf-printed collared shirt ($15). And don't get me started on how ridiculously cute the floral bunny swimsuit is ($18).

But what does Lété consider the standout piece in the collection? "The bomber jackets with the rabbits and flowers is my favorite. It is one of my favorite prints and I love how the print comes to life on the satin fabric. I am very thrilled to have a version for young teens that I am planning on wearing myself!" says Lété.

I agree that the bomber jacket is definitely one item that both mom and pre-teen are going to want to slip into. And truthfully, if they made the clothes in this line in adult sizes, I'd be rocking them all summer.

One thing is clear, there's a lot of joy in this collection. And even if you're not heading anywhere tropical this month, stocking up on summer clothes while it's still snowing outside can feel like a welcome escape.