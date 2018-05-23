Nothing makes me crave a glass of rosé more than experiencing the first blushes of spring. The cherry blossoms are out, the temperatures are up, and I'm rocking my favorite spring jumpsuit — it's time for that glorious pink nectar. Thankfully, National Wine Day is May 25, and in honor of the holiday, Whole Foods is offering 20 percent off all rosés on Friday. Now if that doesn't put an extra spring in your step, nothing will.

Whole Foods has been running a month-long rosé wine promotion this May, featuring 12 rosés handpicked by Master Sommelier Devon Broglie and his team. However, come Friday, these world-class vinos plus all the rose wines in the entire store will be getting marked down by 20 percent. "We are proud to be recognized as one of the first retailers to highlight a collection of high-quality rosé and our customers appreciate us for it. We are excited to share these wines and encourage shoppers to take advantage of these deals while they last," said Broglie in a statement released by Whole Foods.

This is such good news I'm now contemplating throwing an impromptu rosé soiree to kickoff Memorial Day weekend. What could be better than welcoming summer with a rosé sampling session? If you're entertaining the same idea, here are some of the wines you're going to want to get your hands on come Friday.

AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé Whole Foods AIX Coteaux d'Aix en Provence Rosé (750 ml $18, 1.5 ml $35) If you prefer your vino to have fruity notes, then this fragrant, pale pink rosé will be right up your alley. It features notes of "watermelon, strawberries, cherry blossom," according to Broglie, and pairs great with scallops, sushi or gazpacho.

Pure Provence & Rosé Whole Foods Pure Provence & Rosé (4-pack cans $20) For those who haven't embraced the wine-in-a-can trend, now is the time to dive in. Wine cans are easy to pack and you don't have to mess around with a cork screw — two reasons why they're perfect for summer picnics. Plus, wine in cans can be every bit as good as their bottle counterparts. This Pure Provence dry rosé has a "lovely full mineral-tinged finish," Broglie described.

Camino Calixo Cava Brut Rosé Whole Foods Camino Calixo Cava Brut Rosé (750 ml $13) I'm pretty sure it's possible to experience a little slice of nirvana by kicking back with a glass of a bubbly rosé on a hot summer day. This Spanish Cava Brut Rosé by Camino Calixo could be what transports you. It is "zesty, citrusy, with strawberry and even some brioche flavors," according to Broglie. I'm not quite sure what "brioche flavors" are, but I'm certainly intrigued.

El Terrano Rosado Whole Foods El Terrano Rosado (750 ml $10) This refreshing (and affordable) El Terrano rosé certainly wins points for having a pretty label — and let's be honest, sometimes it comes down to which bottle catches your eye. But this wine is as satisfying to drink as it is to look at. "Sipping this is like diving into a fresh bowl of red raspberries, strawberries and cherries," explained Broglie.

Santa Julia Innovacion Malbec Syrah Rosé Whole Foods Santa Julia Innovacion Malbec Syrah Rosé (1L $10) This Argentinian bottle of rosé is what you call a workhorse. It's less than $10 and it comes in a hefty one-liter bottle. Giddy up! The flavor is "delicate and expressive," according to Broglie, and pairs well with summer salads and cheese plates.